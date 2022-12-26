Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MBOSE 2023 Exam: Meghalaya Board announces Class 10, 12 schedules; SSLC, HSSLC exams in March

    MBOSE 2023 Exam: The Meghalaya Board announced the Class 10th and Class 12th exams schedule. The Meghalaya Board has released the exam schedule on the official website, mbose.in. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 6:28 PM IST

    Meghalaya Board Class 10th and Class 12th exam timetables have been announced. The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) exam for Class 10th and Class 12th will be held on March 3 and March 1, 2023, respectively. The Meghalaya Board has released the exam schedule on the official website, mbose.in.

    Along with the MBOSE Class 10th and Class 12th exam dates, the board also announced the practical exam dates for Class 12th. The MBOSE Class 12th practical exams will be conducted in February, starting from February 19 to February 20, 2023. 

    According to the release, the MBOSE HSSLC exams will be held from March 1 to March 28, 2023. The MBOSE SSLC Exam 2023 will be held from March 3 to March 17, 2023. The MBOSE Class 10th and Class 12th exams will be conducted in the morning between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. The MBOSE examination hall will be opened at 9:30 am. At 9:45 am, all candidates will receive their MBOSE 2023 question papers. At 9:50 am, all candidates will receive their 2023 exam answer scripts.

    While Class 10th exams will begin with an English exam on the first day, followed by Science and Technology and Social Science. Class 12th exams will start with English, Alternative English, and MIL papers the following day.

    The MBOSE Class 10th SSLC exams will conclude on March 17 with the Indian Languages and Additional English papers, and the Class 12th exams will end on March 28. 

    The practical exams for Class 12th HSSLC students will be held in February 2023. According to the notice, the HSSLC practical exams will be held from February 10 to February 20, 2023.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 6:31 PM IST
