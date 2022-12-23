Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CLAT 2023: Result of UG, PG courses declared; know steps to download scorecard

    CLAT 2023: Common Law Admission Test 2023 Results have been announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their CLAT 2023 scores on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.  

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) released the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 Results, on Friday, December 23, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their CLAT 2023 scores on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 

    The Consortium of NLUs conducted the CLAT 2023 examination on December 18, 2022. The all-India Law entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes were held in the afternoon from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The exam was held at 127 test centres across India, in 23 states and two union territories.

    According to the official announcement, two candidates scored perfectly in the UG CLAT 2023. Four candidates scored 99.99 percentiles, three scored 99.98 percentiles, five scored 99.97 percentiles, and five scored 99.96 percentiles. CLAT 2023 UG has a maximum score of 116.75. Only one student scored a 99.99 percentile in CLAT PG 2023, and the highest mark obtained in CLAT PG 2023 was 95.25.

    Following the official announcement for the CLAT 2023 Result, the overall attendance was nearly 94.87 per cent. Out of which, 56 per cent of the candidates are female, 44 per cent are Males, and two are transgender. 

    CLAT 2023: know how to download the scorecard
    1) Navigate to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in
    2) Login with the mobile number and password
    3) The CLAT 2023 scorecard will be on the screen
    4) Check the details and download
    5) Take the printout

    The CLAT 2023 Final answer key has already been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The final answer key was released based on the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional answer key.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
