JEE Advanced 2023 schedule out! Registration from April 30, exam on June 4

JEE Advanced 2023: The registration process for the entrance test for admission in IITs is set to go live on April 30 and will continue till May 4 at the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2023 official announcement has been posted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati. Candidates who are interested and qualified can see it on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the official release, the JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on 4 June. The online registrations will start from 30 April from 10 am and it will close on 4 May at 5 pm. The last date for fee payments for the registered candidates is 5 May by 5 pm.

Indian citizens must pay a registration cost of Rs 2900 for all other candidates and Rs 1450 for female candidates, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

The JEE Advanced 2023 tests will consist of two three-hour papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2), according to the official announcement. It is required that you appear in both papers. The first paper will be given from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second paper will be given from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates who pass the JEE Main cut-off will be permitted to take the JEE Advanced exam in 2023. Selected applicants will be allowed to enrol in reputable engineering programmes at IITs and other institutions for B.Tech. IITs provide admission to bachelor's, integrated master's, and bachelor master's dual degree programmes in engineering, science, or architecture through JEE (Advanced).

JEE Advanced is conducted in 7 Zonal Coordinating IITs- IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee- under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board. For more information on the engineering entrance test, candidates must visit the official portal.