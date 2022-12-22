Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WBJEE 2023: Registration to commence on December 23; check details

    West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the WBJEE 2023 in two shifts. Shift one will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for Mathematics, and shift two will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm for Physics and Chemistry. 

    The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, will start the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE 2023, on Friday, December 23, 2022. Once the link is activated, candidates who wish to register and apply should visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

    According to the website, registration for WBJEE 2023 will conclude on January 20, 2023, and the exam will be held on April 30, 2023.

    WBJEE 2023: know the steps to register
    1) Navigate to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'WBJEE 2023 Registration' link on the homepage
    3) On a new page, register yourself and proceed 
    4) Complete the application and key in the details
    5) Make the payment and click on submit
    6) Download and take a printout

    WBJEE 2023: application fee
    The examination application fee is Rs 500 for general applicants and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBCA/OBC-B candidates, plus any applicable bank service charges.

    WBJEE 2023: about the exam
    WBJEEB will conduct the WBJEE 2023 in two shifts. Shift one will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for Mathematics, and shift two will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm for Physics and Chemistry. 

    From January 22 to January 24, 2023, WBJEEB will also let applicants modify their application forms and download the altered confirmation pages. "Information other than the applicant's name, father's name, mother's name, gender, residence, and date of birth needs to be rectified; the candidate may do so only during the notified Correction Period," according to the board. Students will be eligible to download their WBJEE 2023 admit card beginning April 20.

