KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration deadline extended till November 12; check vacancies, process here

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4014 positions in Kendriya Vidyalayas for TGT, PGT, and non-teaching staff. On the official website, the application link has been activated. To access the application window, candidates must enter their login credentials.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the deadline for the online applications for TGT, PGT, and non-teaching staff positions. Candidates, who are Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers and officials can now apply until November 12, 2022.

According to the notification, "Furthermore, the last date for the controlling officer to create an application link and distribute it to all employees has been extended from 09.11.2022 to 12.11.2022."

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4014 vacancies, including 278 for Principal, 116 for Vice Principal, 07 for Finance Officer, 22 for Section Officer, 1200 for PGT, 2154 for TGT, and 237 for Head Master.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4014 positions in Kendriya Vidyalayas for TGT, PGT, and non-teaching staff. On the official website, the application link has been activated. To access the application window, candidates must enter their login credentials.

Through a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, the positions of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Principal, Vice Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, TM's, and Head Master will be filled (LDCE-2022).

Know the selection process for KVS TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022:

The LDCE will be conducted as a computer-based test at centres in the cities of KVS regional offices. A separate merit list will be drawn from among the applicants and placed according to their merit against the specific vacancy year. Candidates can find additional information on the KVS official website.

Know how to apply for KVS TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022:

1) Navigate the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

2) Click on the 'announcements' section and click on 'read more' on the homepage

3) Click on the application form link

4) You will be redirected to a login window where you can enter your login information

5) The application form will appear on the screen; carefully fill it out and submit

6) Download and take a print

Also Read: MAH LLB CET 3 years 2022 CAP Round 2 registration process ends today; check details

Also Read: ICSI CSEET 2022: Key instructions for November 12 exam released; know details

Also Read: Delhi University to release NCWEB third cut-off list 2022 today; know key dates, steps