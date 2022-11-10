Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration deadline extended till November 12; check vacancies, process here

    The recruitment drive aims to fill 4014 positions in Kendriya Vidyalayas for TGT, PGT, and non-teaching staff. On the official website, the application link has been activated. To access the application window, candidates must enter their login credentials.

    KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration deadline extended till November 12; check vacancies, selection process - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the deadline for the online applications for TGT, PGT, and non-teaching staff positions. Candidates, who are Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers and officials can now apply until November 12, 2022.

    According to the notification, "Furthermore, the last date for the controlling officer to create an application link and distribute it to all employees has been extended from 09.11.2022 to 12.11.2022."

    The recruitment drive aims to fill 4014 vacancies, including 278 for Principal, 116 for Vice Principal, 07 for Finance Officer, 22 for Section Officer, 1200 for PGT, 2154 for TGT, and 237 for Head Master.

    This recruitment drive aims to fill 4014 positions in Kendriya Vidyalayas for TGT, PGT, and non-teaching staff. On the official website, the application link has been activated. To access the application window, candidates must enter their login credentials.

    Through a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, the positions of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Principal, Vice Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, TM's, and Head Master will be filled (LDCE-2022).

    Know the selection process for KVS TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022:
    The LDCE will be conducted as a computer-based test at centres in the cities of KVS regional offices. A separate merit list will be drawn from among the applicants and placed according to their merit against the specific vacancy year. Candidates can find additional information on the KVS official website.

    Know how to apply for KVS TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022:
    1) Navigate the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'announcements' section and click on 'read more' on the homepage
    3) Click on the application form link 
    4) You will be redirected to a login window where you can enter your login information
    5) The application form will appear on the screen; carefully fill it out and submit 
    6) Download and take a print

    Also Read: MAH LLB CET 3 years 2022 CAP Round 2 registration process ends today; check details

    Also Read: ICSI CSEET 2022: Key instructions for November 12 exam released; know details

    Also Read: Delhi University to release NCWEB third cut-off list 2022 today; know key dates, steps

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MAH LLB CET 3 years 2022 CAP Round 2 registration process ends today; check details - adt

    MAH LLB CET 3 years 2022 CAP Round 2 registration process ends today; check details

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Key instructions for November 12 exam released; check here - adt

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Key instructions for November 12 exam released; know details

    Delhi University to release NCWEB third cut-off list 2022 today; know key dates, steps - adt

    Delhi University to release NCWEB third cut-off list 2022 today; know key dates, steps

    UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Registration begins for 209 Assistant Accountant posts; check age limit, other details - adt

    UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Registration begins for 209 Assistant Accountant posts; check age limit, other details

    Centre announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    MHA announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    Recent Stories

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri next movie is The Vaccine War Read here all you need to know RBA

    The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri’s next movie is 'The Vaccine War!' Read here all you need to know

    Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA conducts raids at 45 locations across Tamil Nadu AJR

    Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA conducts raid at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu

    Video Jaya Bachchan ignores Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai Screening, later gets trolled by Queen's fans RBA

    Video: Jaya Bachchan ignores Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai Screening, later gets trolled by Queen's fans

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sure, India-Pakistan, IND-PAK final will happen - Mithali Raj-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Sure, India-Pakistan final will happen' - Mithali Raj

    Americans want to preserve democracy and protect right to choose: Joe Biden after US midterms - adt

    Americans want to preserve democracy and protect right to choose: Joe Biden after US midterms

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon