Delhi University to release NCWEB third cut-off list 2022 today; know key dates, steps

According to the official schedule, the third cut-off list will be released on November 9, and candidates can apply for admission between November 10 and November 11, 2022. Colleges have until November 12, 2022, to complete admission approvals against the third cut-off.

Delhi University will release the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) third cut-off 2022 list on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Candidates registered for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 can view the third cut-off list at the official website, ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. Following the DU admission schedule, the third cut-off list admission process will begin on November 10, 2022.

Between November 10 and 12, 2022, the respective colleges will verify and approve admission applications based on the DU NCWEB third cut-off. UG admission for BA (Programme) and B Com courses is being held through DU NCWEB.

Know key dates of the DU NCWEB third cut-off 2022 list:

1) DU NCWEB third cut-off list - November 9, 2022

2) Admission based on the DU NCWEB third cut-off list - November 10 to November 11, 2022

3) Completion of approval by the appropriate colleges - November 12, 2022

4) Deadline for payment of admission fees - November 13, 2022

Know the steps to check the DU NCWEB third cut-off 2022 list:

1) Go to the official website, ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

2) Click on the DU NCWEB third cut-off list link on the homepage

3) The cut-off list for BA/BCom programmes will be displayed on the screen

4) Check your name in the list

5) Download the NCWEB third cut-off list and take a printout

The NCWEB special cut-off will be announced on November 15, 2022, considering the vacant seats remaining after the first to third cut-offs. From November 16 to November 17, 2022, applicants can apply for admission using the DU NCWEB special cut-off. On November 22, 2022, the DU will publish the fourth NCWEB cut-off list.

