Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Key instructions for November 12 exam released; know details

    Candidates must keep their admit cards and identity cards (passport, driving licence, PAN, UID Aadhar card, or voter ID) on hand, as these documents will be required for verification during the exam. The test will last 120 minutes and consist of 140 questions (200 marks).

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Key instructions for November 12 exam released; check here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released important exam day guidelines for November 12, 2022, for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET).

    A remote proctored exam means candidates can take the exam from a location of their choice; however, it must be isolated. They must use a computer device (laptop or desktop) on which their exam activities will be recorded. Using a mobile phone, tablet, or another electronic device during the exam is prohibited, according to the institute.

    There will be no Viva Voce exam portion as CSEET November 2022 will be held online. The test will last 120 minutes and consist of 140 questions (200 marks).

    Candidates must keep their admit cards and identity cards (passport, driving licence, PAN, UID Aadhar card, or voter ID) on hand, as these documents will be required for verification during the exam.

    According to the institute, "Candidates must download, install, and test Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite on their desktop or laptop before taking the CSEET. SEBLite will not be uninstalled until CSEET has been completed/submitted. The candidate should attend the CSEET Mock Test as directed. If candidates fail to download the Safe Exam Browser, they cannot begin the test, and no questions will be entertained."

    Candidates must access the test portal 30 minutes before the exam begins. They will only be allowed to appear if they login within 15 minutes. For the next 90 minutes, they are not permitted to complete the test.

    Know dos and donts to follow during CSEET 2022: 

    1) Using a mobile phone, earphones, headphones, or any other device such as a pager, digital diary, calculator, smartwatch, and so on is not permitted.

    2) It's not permitted to refer to a book or use a writing pad(s), notebook(s), etc.

    3) Any other person in the room with the candidate is not permitted.

    4) It's not permitted to photograph the screen/question/answer option.

    5) It's not permitted to read questions or answer options loudly.

    6) Leaving the workstation without submitting the test is not permitted.

    Also Read: ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 released for November 12; know exam pattern; other details

    Also Read: ICSI announces CS Executive Result 2022; know toppers, details to check here

    Also Read: CS Professional Result 2022 announced; know toppers, website to check

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi University to release NCWEB third cut-off list 2022 today; know key dates, steps - adt

    Delhi University to release NCWEB third cut-off list 2022 today; know key dates, steps

    UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Registration begins for 209 Assistant Accountant posts; check age limit, other details - adt

    UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Registration begins for 209 Assistant Accountant posts; check age limit, other details

    Centre announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    MHA announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application deadline ends today for 1422 Circle Based Officer positions; know details - adt

    SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application deadline ends today for 1422 Circle Based Officer positions

    Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu application process to begin today; know eligibility, age limit, other details here - adt

    Agnipath Recruitment 2022: IAF Agniveer Vayu application process to begin today; check details

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi all set for BAFTA Awards; read report RBA

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi all set for BAFTA Awards; read report

    Factors that can affect your weight loss journey sur

    Factors that can affect your weight loss journey

    Mark Zuckerberg confirms Meta to lay off 11000 employees will pay 4 months of severance gcw

    Mark Zuckerberg confirms Meta to lay off 11,000 employees, will pay 4 months of severance

    Chinese security agency purchases villa worth $65 million in Hong Kong; check details AJR

    Chinese security agency purchases villa worth $65 million in Hong Kong; check details

    Hot Bhojpuri video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Choliya Ke Khol Dee' goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Hot Bhojpuri video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Choliya Ke Khol Dee' goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon