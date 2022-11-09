ICSI CSEET 2022: Key instructions for November 12 exam released; know details

Candidates must keep their admit cards and identity cards (passport, driving licence, PAN, UID Aadhar card, or voter ID) on hand, as these documents will be required for verification during the exam. The test will last 120 minutes and consist of 140 questions (200 marks).

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released important exam day guidelines for November 12, 2022, for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET).

A remote proctored exam means candidates can take the exam from a location of their choice; however, it must be isolated. They must use a computer device (laptop or desktop) on which their exam activities will be recorded. Using a mobile phone, tablet, or another electronic device during the exam is prohibited, according to the institute.

There will be no Viva Voce exam portion as CSEET November 2022 will be held online. The test will last 120 minutes and consist of 140 questions (200 marks).

Candidates must keep their admit cards and identity cards (passport, driving licence, PAN, UID Aadhar card, or voter ID) on hand, as these documents will be required for verification during the exam.

According to the institute, "Candidates must download, install, and test Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite on their desktop or laptop before taking the CSEET. SEBLite will not be uninstalled until CSEET has been completed/submitted. The candidate should attend the CSEET Mock Test as directed. If candidates fail to download the Safe Exam Browser, they cannot begin the test, and no questions will be entertained."

Candidates must access the test portal 30 minutes before the exam begins. They will only be allowed to appear if they login within 15 minutes. For the next 90 minutes, they are not permitted to complete the test.

Know dos and donts to follow during CSEET 2022:

1) Using a mobile phone, earphones, headphones, or any other device such as a pager, digital diary, calculator, smartwatch, and so on is not permitted.

2) It's not permitted to refer to a book or use a writing pad(s), notebook(s), etc.

3) Any other person in the room with the candidate is not permitted.

4) It's not permitted to photograph the screen/question/answer option.

5) It's not permitted to read questions or answer options loudly.

6) Leaving the workstation without submitting the test is not permitted.

