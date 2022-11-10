MAH LLB CET 3 years 2022 CAP Round 2 registration process ends today; check details

Candidates should know that the CAP Round 1 for MAH LLB 3 Years 2022 Counselling was held by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The registration period for the MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2022 CAP Round 2 began on November 4 and will conclude today.

CET Cell will close the registration window for the MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2022 CAP Round 2 on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The registration period began on November 4 and will conclude on Thursday. Candidates must register on the official websites cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org to apply.

Candidates should apply before the deadline, as applications received after the deadline will be rejected. The key dates and the steps to apply are listed below.

Check important dates of MAH LLB 3 years CET 2022:

1) Registration started - November 4, 2022

2) Registration deadline - November 10, 2022.

3) Admitting college's principal should cancel the admission of any candidate admitted in Rounds I and II who has failed to submit the CVC/TVC/NCL/EWS Certificate - November 25, 2022

4) System will convert the candidates to open category if a valid certificate is not uploaded - November 28, 2022

Know how to apply for the MAH LLB 3 years CET 2022:

1) Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Click on the apply link for the MAH LLB 3 Years on the homepage

3) Candidates have to enter their credentials to log in or create a new account

4) Complete the form, upload the documents, and pay to counsel fees

5) Cross-check and submit

Candidates download it and print it for future reference. Candidates not chosen in the first round can apply for the second round. They should, however, apply before the deadline expires. Candidates can find out more information on the official website.



