    AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022 registration commences; know fees, steps to apply

    AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022: Candidates with valid AP LAWCET/ PGLCET rank cards can now apply for counselling at the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. To register for the counselling, candidates must enter their hall ticket number and date of birth.

    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2022) and Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET 2022) counselling registration have been commenced. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, until December 10. To apply for the LAWCET counselling, candidates need their hall ticket number and date of birth. 

    Candidates must upload the following documents for the counselling process in addition to the LAWCET application form, AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 rank card, hall ticket, LAWCET/ PGLCET mark sheets, Class 10, 12 mark sheets, government, approved ID card, Aadhar card, voter card, EWS certificate, and others.

    AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022 registration: know how to apply

    1) Visit the official site, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

    2) Key in the hall ticket number, date of birth

    3) Complete the application counselling form and upload the required documents

    4) Make the payment of the counselling fee

    5) Submit it, and download take a print 

    The general category LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 counselling fee is Rs 800, whereas the SC/ST category counselling charge is Rs 500. The registration cost for OC and BC candidates for counselling is Rs 100.

    The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce seat allocations on December 19, with candidates reporting to colleges till December 23. AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 counselling are being held for admission to MTech, MPharm, and PharmD (PB) courses in university, Engineering, or Pharmacy institutes for the academic year 2022-2023.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
