    Kerala SSLC 2023 Exam: Kerala Board class 10 examinations to commence on March 9

    Kerala SSLC 2023 Exam: Over 2,960 examination centres have been established, including 1,421 aided and 369 unaided examination centres. This year, 518 students will appear for the exam in the Gulf region, and 289 students from nine Lakshadweep schools will appear. 

    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination would begin on March 9.The minister said on Saturday, "The SSLC, Higher Secondary, and Vocational Higher Secondary exams have been completed, and the exam will conclude on March 29. The SSLC examinations will begin at 9:30 am."

    "This year, 4,19,362 regular and 192 private students have registered for the SSLC exam. Over 2,960 examination centres have been established, including 1,421 aided and 369 unaided examination centres. This year, 518 students will appear for the exam in the Gulf region, and 289 students from nine schools in Lakshadweep will appear for the exam," the minister said. 

    From February 15 to February 25, 2023, the IT exam, part of the SSLC exam, was completed. Beginning on April 3, 2023, in 70 camps, SSLC examination answer sheets will be validated. Arrangements have been made to complete the process by April 26, requiring the services of over 18,000 teachers," explained the minister.

    "Tabulation activities will begin concurrently with the evaluation camps on April 5. The government intends to release the results by the second week of May 2023," he said.

    The minister also said that the first and second years of the Higher Secondary Examinations would begin on March 10 and end on March 30.

    "2,023 examination centres have been set up for this. 4,25,361 students will take the first-year exam, and 4,42,067 will take the second-year exam. The Vocational Higher Secondary examinations for the first and second years will begin on March 10 and end on March 30, 2023," the minister said. 

