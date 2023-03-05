GATE 2023: Result to be released this month on gate.iitk.ac.in; check scorecard date, other details

GATE 2023: According to the official schedule for GATE 2023, IIT Kanpur will release the GATE Exam results on March 16, 2023. Candidates could view their result status on the day of the result. The scorecards will be made available later.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 Result will be announced on March 16, 2023. The GATE Result will be released this month, following the official schedule released by IIT Kanpur. Once it is available, the GATE 2023 result can be accessed on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023: know the result date

1) March 16, 2023 - GATE Result

2) March 22, 2023 - GATE Scorecard

Once the GATE Result and scorecard are released, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth to view their result status on the official website.

IIT Kanpur has already released the GATE Answer key for candidates. The answer key was released on February 21, 2023, and candidates were allowed to raise their objections from February 22, 2023, to February 25, 2023. Based on the objections raised, IIT Kanpur would work towards releasing the final answer key for GATE candidates to refer to.

GATE 2023 was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee. Several PSUs in India also use GATE scores to recruit trainees and apprentices.

