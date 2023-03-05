Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exam: Students to get six marks due to printing error in English exam

Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exam: Considering the error, the state board has decided to award six marks to all students who attempted those questions. The questions were worth two marks each so students will receive a total of six marks.

The Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exams are currently underway. Due to the printing error in the HSC English Exam that resulted in three missing questions, the Maharashtra Board will now award six marks to all students who attempted the questions.

According to reports, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, has awarded students six points for answering the three missing questions.

Three sub-questions from the poetry section should have been included in the HSC English Exam on February 21, 2023. The answers to questions A3, A4, and A5 were not printed on the paper. Students also mentioned that the answer was there while no question was printed on A4.

While students were taking the exams, the invigilators instructed them to write the number of questions on their answer sheets. Approximately 14.5 lakh students took the HSC English exam.

Considering the error, the state board has decided to award six marks to all students who attempted those questions. The questions were worth two marks each so students will receive a total of six marks.

This board decision has received some criticism. Many teachers and parents believe these six points should be awarded to all students who took the exam, regardless of whether or not they attempted the questions.

Teachers have pledged to ensure that all students receive these six points, as these are the students' first board exams following online and open-book tests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: 'Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination': Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh

Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Last-minute important topics, subject to revise

Also Read: JEECUP 2023: Exam dates announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; registration process to begin soon