Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exam: Students to get six marks due to printing error in English exam

    Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exam: Considering the error, the state board has decided to award six marks to all students who attempted those questions. The questions were worth two marks each so students will receive a total of six marks. 
     

    Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exam: Students to get six marks due to printing error in English exam - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    The Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exams are currently underway. Due to the printing error in the HSC English Exam that resulted in three missing questions, the Maharashtra Board will now award six marks to all students who attempted the questions.

    According to reports, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, has awarded students six points for answering the three missing questions.

    Three sub-questions from the poetry section should have been included in the HSC English Exam on February 21, 2023. The answers to questions A3, A4, and A5 were not printed on the paper. Students also mentioned that the answer was there while no question was printed on A4.

    While students were taking the exams, the invigilators instructed them to write the number of questions on their answer sheets. Approximately 14.5 lakh students took the HSC English exam.

    Considering the error, the state board has decided to award six marks to all students who attempted those questions. The questions were worth two marks each so students will receive a total of six marks. 

    This board decision has received some criticism. Many teachers and parents believe these six points should be awarded to all students who took the exam, regardless of whether or not they attempted the questions.

    Teachers have pledged to ensure that all students receive these six points, as these are the students' first board exams following online and open-book tests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Also Read: 'Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination': Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh

    Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Last-minute important topics, subject to revise

    Also Read: JEECUP 2023: Exam dates announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; registration process to begin soon

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2023, 1:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination: Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh - adt

    'Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination': Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh

    JEECUP 2023: Exam dates announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; registration process to begin soon - adt

    JEECUP 2023: Exam dates announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; registration process to begin soon

    NEET PG 2023: Last-minute important topics, subject to revise - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Last-minute important topics, subject to revise

    Admission via CUET to only 20 courses this year, Jamia informs UGC - adt

    Admission via CUET to only 20 courses this year, Jamia informs UGC

    ICAI CA MAY 2023: Application correction window opens on March 4: know how to make changes - adt

    ICAI CA MAY 2023: Application correction window opens on March 4; know how to make changes

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu police book state BJP chief Annamalai for inciting violence AJR

    Tamil Nadu police book state BJP chief Annamalai for inciting violence

    Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination: Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh - adt

    'Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination': Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh

    football Kylian Mbappe expresses gratitude after becoming historic club PSG Paris Saint-Germain all-time leading goal-scorer-ayh

    Kylian Mbappe expresses gratitude after becoming 'historic club' PSG's all-time leading goal-scorer

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat, flaunts her toned body in red striped bikini vma

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat, flaunts her toned body in red striped bikini

    Tunisha Sharma suicide case: TV actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail after over 2 months AJR

    Tunisha Sharma suicide case: TV actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail after over 2 months

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon