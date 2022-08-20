Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KEAM 2022: Provisional Category list released; file objections until August 23

    If a candidate has a complaint about the provisional list, they must attach supporting documentation and email it to CEE Kerala. If there are any complaints, CEE Kerala will publish the revised and final Category list on August 24, 2022.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala, has released the Provisional Category List for KEAM 2022. The KEAM Category list included candidates who provided valid documentation to support their category/community claims. Students who took the KEAM Exam can view the provisional list on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

    The category list is provisional in nature. "Candidates who have genuine complaints regarding the list should send an email to Commissioner for Entrance Examinations with their KEAM application number and name on or before 23.08.2022, 12 PM," as per the official notification.

    If candidates have any complaints about the provisional list, they must attach supporting documentation and email them to CEE Kerala sooner. If any complaints are received, CEE Kerala will publish the revised and final Category list on August 24, 2022.

    According to the notice issued by CEE Kerala, "as stated in the Prospectus, only candidates belonging to the Keralite category are eligible for Communal/Special reservation or any fee concession." Therefore, those candidates' reservation claims who have not cleared the defect in Nativity as 'Keralite' have been cancelled."

    Once the KEAM rank list is published, a separate category for each course will be released. Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical, or KEAM 2022, exams were held on July 4, 2022, and the results were announced on August 4, 2022.

    Know how to check the KEAM 2022 Provisional category:
    1) Go to the official site, cee.kerala.gov.in
    2) Click on KEAM 2022 link on the home page
    3) On the new page, candidates will get the Provisional category list link
    4) Click on the Category on the new page list, check the application number and download the file
    5) Keep a hard copy of the same

    Once the KEAM rank list is published, a separate category for each course will be released. Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical, or KEAM 2022, exams were held on July 4, 2022, with results released on August 4, 2022.

