Bangladesh violence: Police brutally thrash supporters of arrested ISKCON monk; video emerges (WATCH)

Violent clashes erupted between police and supporters of arrested ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das outside a court in Bangladesh's Chattogram on Tuesday. Thousands of protestors, believed to be from the Hindu community, had gathered outside the court premises to protest against the arrest of the former ISKCON leader in a sedition case.

The unrest began after the court denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Videos surfaced on social media, showing police personnel thrashing the protestors to disperse them from the scene.

As per Bangladeshi media, the demonstrators obstructed the prison van carrying the Hindu leader and after nearly three hours of deadlock, police lobbed teargas shells, fired sound grenades, and charged batons to disperse the protesters.

India slams Bangladesh over ISKCON monk's arrest

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued a statement, expressing concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson for the Hindu group Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote in Bangladesh. The Ministry highlighted that this incident comes amid a series of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, including incidents of arson, looting, theft, vandalism, and desecration of religious sites.



"There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," MEA said.

"We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," the statement added.

