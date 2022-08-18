Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIAPGET 2022: Application deadline ends today; know fees, steps to register here

    Candidates who wish to take the AIAPGET 2022 exam should visit the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in. AIAPGET 2022 application fees can be paid until Friday, August 19.

    AIAPGET 2022: Application deadline ends today; know fees, steps to register here - adt
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 4:59 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 examination on Thursday, August 18. The AIAPGET 2022 registration portal will be accessible until 11:50 pm. Candidates interested in taking the AIAPGET 2022 exam can register on the official website, aiapget.nta.nic.in.

    Candidates can pay the AIAPGET 2022 application fees until Friday, August 19. The General Unreserved (UR) and Other Backward Caste- Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) application fees are Rs 2700. And Rs 2450 for the General Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disability (PwD), and third gender category have to pay Rs 1800.

    Candidates with a BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree and one year of internship are eligible to take the AIAPGET 2022 examination. AYUSH graduates must obtain a BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS provisional/permanent registration certificate from CCIM/CCH/state board, university, or Deemed university.

    Know how to apply for AIAPGET 2022: 

    1) Go to the official website, aiapget.nta.nic.in

    2) Click on the 'Register for AIAPGET Test 2022' link

    3) Register with requires credentials

    4) Complete the application form

    5) Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees

    6) Now, submit

    7) Download and print a copy 

