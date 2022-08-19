REET 2022: Answer key released; know important dates, how to download

Candidates can predict their scores through the question paper and answer keys. Those candidates who wish to raise objections may do so using the link provided on the website.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer has released the REET Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have taken the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers can access the answer key on the REET website, reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 Exam answer key for Levels 1 and 2 has been released on the website. For each shift, the answer keys have been released in pdf format. Candidates should be aware that the answer keys are not your final results. The answer keys will only help you determine your score.

The written exam was held from July 23 to 24, 2022, at various test centres across the country. Candidates who download the answer key have until August 25, 2022, at 12 am to file an objection. Candidates can download the answer key by following the simple steps outlined below.

Check how to download the REET Answer Key 2022:

1) Go to the official website, reetbser2022.in

2) Click on the REET Answer Key 2022 link on the home page

3) A drop-down box will appear, where candidates can view the answer key based on the exam shift

4) Download the file and keep a hard copy

Candidates must pay Rs 300 to object to each question. The official website also includes a link to file an objection. Candidates must raise objections by logging into the page with their credentials. Candidates can visit the REET website for more information.

Also Read: REET 2022: Deadline for application correction ends on September 18; answer key soon

Also Read: REET 2022: Exam question paper booklet released; know how to download

Also Read: REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit