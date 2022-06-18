Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka PUC II Result 2022 declared; 61.88% Pass, girls perform better

    The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE) has released the class 12 or 2nd Karnataka PUC result. Out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam, as many as 4,22,966 have passed. The overall pass percentage is at 61.88%.

    Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2022 declared 61 88 per cent pass toppers other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

    The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE) has released the class 12 or 2nd Karnataka PUC result. As many as 4,22,966 students out of the 6,83,563 who took the exam passed. The total pass rate is at 61.88 per cent.

    Out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam, as many as 4,22,966 have passed. The overall pass percentage is at 61.88%. For regular students, the pass percentage is 67.14% while for private candidates it is 26.75% only. Among repeaters, only 23.29% of students could clear the Karnatak PUC 2nd exam.

    In terms of streams, science remains the undisputed winner. The science stream has the greatest pass percentage for the third year in a row. In the science stream, 72.53 percent of students passed the Karnataka 2nd PUC test. The pass percentage for commerce was 64.97 percent, while 48.71 percent of students passed in arts.

    Also Read | Karnataka PUC II results 2022: Here's how to check your marks; Know alternate ways

    Despite a year of online education, students from rural Karnataka outperformed those from urban areas. As many as 61.78 per cent of students from urban regions passed Karnataka PUC 2nd, while 62.18 per cent of students from rural areas passed.

    The pass rate is the same in Kannada and English medium schools. Students must receive at least 33% of the marks to be regarded pass. Grace marks will be given to students who will miss the minimum mark criterion by a tiny margin. Teachers can only offer grace marks of up to 5%. Students who receive worse grades will be required to take compartment tests. Students who fail all of their subjects, on the other hand, will have to retake the class.

    Also Read | Karnataka PUC II results 2022 to be announced today; Know time, website and other details

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022 Here s how to check your marks Know alternate ways gcw

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022: Here's how to check your marks; Know alternate ways

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result to be announced tomorrow, Know websites, how to check via SMS - adt

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result to be announced today, Know websites, how to check via SMS

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022 New result date announced Know time website and other details gcw

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022 to be announced today; Know time, website and other details

    Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSC announces class 10 result, Know pass percentage, toppers here - adt

    Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSC announces class 10 result, Know pass percentage, toppers here

    WBJEE 2022 Result announced, 98.5% pass percentage, Know toppers here - adt

    WBJEE 2022 Result announced, 98.5% pass percentage, Know toppers here

    Recent Stories

    NBA national basketball association: Too much chatter about teams trying to trade for Orlando Magic number 1 pick-krn

    NBA: 'Too much chatter' about teams trying to trade for Orlando Magic's No. 1 pick

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022 Here s how to check your marks Know alternate ways gcw

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022: Here's how to check your marks; Know alternate ways

    Apple iPhones likely to cost over Rs 4.7 lakh by 2032 suggests report gcw

    Flagship Apple iPhones likely to cost over Rs 4.7 lakh by 2032, suggests report

    Wimbledon 2022: Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem withdraw, here is why-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem withdraw, here's why

    Multiple blasts reported near Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul gcw

    Multiple blasts reported near Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, India 'monitoring situation'

    Recent Videos

    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon