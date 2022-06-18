Karnataka PUC II Result 2022 declared; 61.88% Pass, girls perform better

The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE) has released the class 12 or 2nd Karnataka PUC result. Out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam, as many as 4,22,966 have passed. The overall pass percentage is at 61.88%.

Out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam, as many as 4,22,966 have passed. The overall pass percentage is at 61.88%. For regular students, the pass percentage is 67.14% while for private candidates it is 26.75% only. Among repeaters, only 23.29% of students could clear the Karnatak PUC 2nd exam.

In terms of streams, science remains the undisputed winner. The science stream has the greatest pass percentage for the third year in a row. In the science stream, 72.53 percent of students passed the Karnataka 2nd PUC test. The pass percentage for commerce was 64.97 percent, while 48.71 percent of students passed in arts.

Despite a year of online education, students from rural Karnataka outperformed those from urban areas. As many as 61.78 per cent of students from urban regions passed Karnataka PUC 2nd, while 62.18 per cent of students from rural areas passed.

The pass rate is the same in Kannada and English medium schools. Students must receive at least 33% of the marks to be regarded pass. Grace marks will be given to students who will miss the minimum mark criterion by a tiny margin. Teachers can only offer grace marks of up to 5%. Students who receive worse grades will be required to take compartment tests. Students who fail all of their subjects, on the other hand, will have to retake the class.

