Karnataka PUC II results 2022: New result date announced; Know time, website and other details

To get their results online, candidates will need their roll number and other important information. The Karnataka PUC II examinations were successfully held in a center-based format from April 16 to May 4, 2022.

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has announced the date and timing for the publication of board exam results for the Pre-university programme (PUC) II 2022. The outcome is set to be published on June 18. All students who took the exams can see their results at karresults.nic.in, the official website.

The result for Science, Commerce and Arts stream will be announced together. To get their results online, candidates will need their roll number and other important information.

B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Karnataka, announced the date and timing of the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 via his official Twitter handle. "2nd PUC exam results will be released tomorrow," the tweet said.

The Karnataka PUC II examinations were successfully held in a center-based format from April 16 to May 4, 2022. The exam began at 10:15 a.m. and lasted until 1:30 p.m.

The government agreed to award applicants who were retaking the board test a 35% grace mark. Over 76,000 applicants who enrolled for the test in 2021 will receive grace marks.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2022: Govt to conduct betterment exam for Class 10th students; Details here

The test was cancelled last year because to COVID incidents, however the Karnataka board examinations were successfully held this year by adhering to all regulations. The board test was taken by a total of 6,66,497 pupils. The Karnataka board's total passing percentage was 100 per cent.

In 2020, the total pass percentage was 69.20 percent, with science accounting for 67.28 percent, commerce accounting for 65.52 percent, and arts accounting for 41.27 percent. Udupi has topped the exams among districts. 5.95 lakh students registered for the Karnataka PUC examinations.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10th results 2022: Checking likely to be done by June 20, results expected by month end