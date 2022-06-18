Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022: Here's how to check your marks; Know alternate ways

    Students may also see their results at karnataka.gov.in, pue.kar.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, and result.bspucpa.com. If unable to check result on official website, here are alternate ways to check your scores.

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

    Around 6 lakh students will receive their class 12 or Pre-University second-year results on June 18. The Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE), Karnataka, will hold a news conference to announce the PUC 2nd results. The links to check marks will be activated shortly after the ceremonial announcement in front of the media.

    Here's how to check your marks?

    Step 1: Go to karresult.nic.in, the official website.
    Step 2: Select the result link.
    Step 3: Log in using your credentials
    Step 4: The result will be displayed; download it.

    Students may also see their results at karnataka.gov.in, pue.kar.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, and result.bspucpa.com.

    Also Read | Karnataka PUC II results 2022 to be announced today; Know time, website and other details

    If unable to check result on official website, here are alternate ways to check your scores.

    Via SMS

    Step 1: Open your cell phone's SMS programme.
    Step 2: On a blank message, put KAR12, a space, and your registration number.
    Step 3: Text the message to 56263.

    Also Read | Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2022: Govt to conduct betterment exam for Class 10th students; Details here

    Students expecting Karnataka 2nd PUC results might expect a lesser pass rate than last year's 100 per cent; nevertheless, students will receive grace marks as well as a second chance to pass the 12th board examinations through special/ compartmental tests later. Students must get at least 35% overall to pass; however, for language tests, the minimum score to be regarded pass is 70%. Those who fall short of passing by a narrow margin will be offered grace points. The number of grace marks a student may receive was limited to 5% last year, but this year it was increased to 10%. Teachers can now make an exception and offer three marks from the grace marks kitty if a student requires three marks in each of three topics.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
