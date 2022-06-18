Karnataka PUC II results 2022: Here's how to check your marks; Know alternate ways

Students may also see their results at karnataka.gov.in, pue.kar.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, and result.bspucpa.com. If unable to check result on official website, here are alternate ways to check your scores.

Around 6 lakh students will receive their class 12 or Pre-University second-year results on June 18. The Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE), Karnataka, will hold a news conference to announce the PUC 2nd results. The links to check marks will be activated shortly after the ceremonial announcement in front of the media.

Here's how to check your marks?

Step 1: Go to karresult.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the result link.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials

Step 4: The result will be displayed; download it.

Via SMS

Step 1: Open your cell phone's SMS programme.

Step 2: On a blank message, put KAR12, a space, and your registration number.

Step 3: Text the message to 56263.

Students expecting Karnataka 2nd PUC results might expect a lesser pass rate than last year's 100 per cent; nevertheless, students will receive grace marks as well as a second chance to pass the 12th board examinations through special/ compartmental tests later. Students must get at least 35% overall to pass; however, for language tests, the minimum score to be regarded pass is 70%. Those who fall short of passing by a narrow margin will be offered grace points. The number of grace marks a student may receive was limited to 5% last year, but this year it was increased to 10%. Teachers can now make an exception and offer three marks from the grace marks kitty if a student requires three marks in each of three topics.