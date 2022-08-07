JEE Main Result 2022 likely today; know how to download, marking scheme and more

Approximately 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates took the JEE Mains exam in July. This year, NTA has set up nine criteria to determine the JEE Main rank if the students' percentile scores are tied.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 session 2 results on Sunday. The tentative date for the NTA JEE Main result is August 7. The link to the JEE Main result will be updated online at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022/ntaresults.nic.in 2022. To download the JEE Main 2022 result for session 2, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth. The JEE Main 2022 July session result includes the candidate's name, All India rank, subject-wise score, percentile marks, personal details, and other information.

This year, NTA has set up nine criteria to determine the JEE Main rank in the event of a tie in the students' percentile scores.

The second session of JEE Main 2022 was held over six days, from July 25 to July 30. Each day, the exam was held in two shifts. In the July session of JEE Mains, approximately 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates took the exam. The NTA will publish the JEE Main scorecard and merit list on the websites listed below.

Know the official website of JEE Main 2022:

1) ntaresults.nic.in result 2022

2) www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

3) nta.ac.in

Know how to download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard

1) Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the 'View result/score card' link

3)Key in using JEE Main 2022 application number and date of birth

4) The JEE Main result will be on the screen

5) Download and take print the JEE Main July 2022 result

Know about the marking scheme JEE Main 2022 Result:

1) The NTA marking scheme assigns four marks (+4) for each correct answer and one mark (-1) for each incorrect answer.

2) There will be no mark deduction for questions with numerical value answers or if the question is left unattempted.

3) If a question has two correct answers and the candidate selects either, full marks are awarded in both cases.

4) In JEE Main 2022, if none of the options is correct, a question is incorrect, or a question is dropped, a percentage equivalent will be calculated on the remaining questions, whether attempted or not.

Also read: JEE Main 2022: Session 2 answer key soon; know details here

Also read: JEE Main 2022: Second session admit card released; know how to download

Also read: JEE Main 2022: Second Session exam postponed; know new date here