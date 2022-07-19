JEE Main 2022: Second Session exam postponed; know new date here

The session 1 exam was held from June 23 to June 29, and the results were announced on July 12.

The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) has been postponed. A senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official confirmed that it will now be held from July 24 to July 28, as per The Indian Express.

Previously, the entrance exam was slated from July 21 to July 30. The delay, as per the official, was necessary to maintain an adequate buffer between the end of the first phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) and the start of JEE (Main). CUET's first phase is held from July 15 to July 20.

As per the report, the senior official said, "A buffer between two exams is required for adequate preparation. CUET concludes on July 20, and it would have been difficult to begin another exam the following day. As a result, JEE (Main) will begin on July 24."

Admit cards will be distributed about two to three days prior to the exam. When the admit card is released, candidates can download it from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

A total of 14 candidates received a perfect score of 300/300. Sneha Pareek was the only female among them to reach the top.

