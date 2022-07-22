JEE Main 2022: Second session admit card released; know how to download

Those who registered for the JEE Session 2 exam can now access their admit cards via the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Admit Card 2022 has been released. The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Mains 2nd Session Admit Card 2022 for nearly 7 lakh candidates on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Those who registered for the JEE Session 2 exam can now access their admit cards via the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The jeemain.nta.nic.in admit card 2022 link has been activated, and students can access it via the official website. Candidates should be aware that the NTA will not send these JEE Main admit cards by post and can only be downloaded online.

Candidates can download this JEE 2nd session admit card by following the steps below.

Know how to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2022:

1) Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the 'JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card (login)' link

3) Enter your required credentials such as application number etc

4) Your JEE admit card will be screen

5) Download and print a copy

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Session 2 should be kept safe for the exam day and even after, as it will be useful to check JEE Mains Answer Key, Result 2022 later.

NTA has revised the JEE Main Session 2 Exam dates for students' convenience. JEE would begin on July 25, 2022, rather than July 21, 2022, and last until July 30, 2022. Please remember that the exam city, venue, timings, and other information will be provided on the JEE Main Admit Card 2022.

