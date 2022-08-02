Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 answer key soon; know details here

    The National Testing Agency will first release the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key, followed by a link for students to challenge the answer key.

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 answer key soon; know details here
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 9:33 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency is anticipated to release the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examination Answer Key soon. Candidates should know that the JEE Main Session 2 examinations were held across the country from July 25 to July 30, 2022. Candidates who took the B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning exams will soon be able to view the provisional answer key for the exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer keys on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    The National Testing Agency will first release the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key, followed by a link for students to challenge the answer key. Students who find errors in the provisional answer key may file objections within the specified time.

    Following the past trends, the JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key should be available this week. Candidates can access it with their application number and birth date.

    JEE Main answer key is an important document for candidates as it allows them to calculate their likely score and get a sense of the results before the official announcement.

    The NTA will provide candidates with a brief window during which they can object to the preliminary answer key. The agency will review their feedback, and the final version of the answer key will be published ahead of the result.

    To challenge the answer key, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

    According to NTA, 6,29,778 candidates took part in the second session of JEE Main 2022.

    Candidates can also call 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in for more information on JEE (Main) - 2022.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 9:33 AM IST
