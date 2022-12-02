Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT placements 2022: 3 students bag Rs 4 crore salary, 25 from IIT Madras receive Rs 1 crore package

    IIT Students have secured the highest record of salary. Three students each from IIT Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur bagged ongoing IIT placement 2023 with a salary of Rs.4 crore. Various Indian Institute of Technology are conducting their placement session including IIT Madras, Delhi, Roorkee.
     

    IIT placements 2022 3 students bag Rs 4 crore salary 25 from IIT Madras receive Rs 1 crore package gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 8:50 PM IST

    Students at the Indian Institute of Technology, or IIT, have achieved a milestone by earning the most money. Three students, including one each from IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, and IIT Delhi. High frequency trading companies have given salaries of up to Rs. 4 crore in conjunction with the ongoing placements at various universities. Pre-placement offers were made to the three students, who would each get a salary of Rs. 4 crore.

    In a recent record-breaking surge, approximately 333 offers were given to students applying for placements at IIT Madras. According to a press release, companies like Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments, and Goldman Sachs offered jobs to students. Out of these companies, Qualcomm and Honeywell provided 19 pre-placement offers, Microsoft provided 17, Texas Instruments provided 14, Oracle provided 13, and Goldman Sachs provided 15. IIT Madras gave more pre-placement offers than it did in 2021–2022, when about 231 PPO were made.

    Also Read | BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Registration deadline extended until December 15; check details

    In addition to IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee also offered Rs.1.6 crore for an international role and Rs.1.3 crore for a local level job, and a total of 6 students were placed. According to rumours, a select few organisations, like Squarepoint Capital for Canada, Rakuten for Japan, and Tolaram Group for Nigeria, are anticipated to offer foreign roles at IITs this year. The pre-placement offers for 2023 are being run by IITs. Only a few institutes have either undertaken research or are doing so.

    The recruiters include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product. IIT's are conducting the pre-placement offers for the year 2023. Few of the institutes have either conducted or are in the process.

    Also Read | ICSE, ISC datesheet 2023: Class 12 exams to begin from February 13, Class 10 from February 27

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 8:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Registration deadline extended until December 15; check details - adt

    BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Registration deadline extended until December 15; check details

    DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list to be released today, December 2; know steps to check

    DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list to be released today; know steps to check

    ICSE ISC datesheet 2023 Class 12 exams to begin from February 13 Class 10 from February 27 gcw

    ICSE, ISC datesheet 2023: Class 12 exams to begin from February 13, Class 10 from February 27

    CLAT 2023: Schedule released, admit card to be out on December 6; check here - adt

    CLAT 2023: Schedule released, admit card to be out on December 6; check here

    IIM CAT 2022 answer key, response sheet released; check details - adt

    IIM CAT 2022 answer key, response sheet released; check details

    Recent Stories

    Apple upcoming AR headset Meta Quest Pro may use xrOS operating system report gcw

    Apple's upcoming AR headset Meta Quest Pro may use 'xrOS' operating system

    Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter-ayh

    WATCH: Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana's vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter

    Action packed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer finally out watch vma

    Action-packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' trailer finally out | WATCH

    Experienced racism while growing up, but there is progress UK PM Rishi Sunak on Buckingham Palace fiasco

    'Experienced racism while growing up, but ...' UK PM Rishi Sunak on Buckingham Palace fiasco

    ED arrests Chhattisgarh Chief Minister s deputy secretary in coal extortion case gcw

    ED arrests Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's deputy secretary in coal extortion case

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon