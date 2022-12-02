IIT placements 2022: 3 students bag Rs 4 crore salary, 25 from IIT Madras receive Rs 1 crore package

IIT Students have secured the highest record of salary. Three students each from IIT Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur bagged ongoing IIT placement 2023 with a salary of Rs.4 crore. Various Indian Institute of Technology are conducting their placement session including IIT Madras, Delhi, Roorkee.

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology, or IIT, have achieved a milestone by earning the most money. Three students, including one each from IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, and IIT Delhi. High frequency trading companies have given salaries of up to Rs. 4 crore in conjunction with the ongoing placements at various universities. Pre-placement offers were made to the three students, who would each get a salary of Rs. 4 crore.

In a recent record-breaking surge, approximately 333 offers were given to students applying for placements at IIT Madras. According to a press release, companies like Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments, and Goldman Sachs offered jobs to students. Out of these companies, Qualcomm and Honeywell provided 19 pre-placement offers, Microsoft provided 17, Texas Instruments provided 14, Oracle provided 13, and Goldman Sachs provided 15. IIT Madras gave more pre-placement offers than it did in 2021–2022, when about 231 PPO were made.

Also Read | BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Registration deadline extended until December 15; check details

In addition to IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee also offered Rs.1.6 crore for an international role and Rs.1.3 crore for a local level job, and a total of 6 students were placed. According to rumours, a select few organisations, like Squarepoint Capital for Canada, Rakuten for Japan, and Tolaram Group for Nigeria, are anticipated to offer foreign roles at IITs this year. The pre-placement offers for 2023 are being run by IITs. Only a few institutes have either undertaken research or are doing so.

The recruiters include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product. IIT's are conducting the pre-placement offers for the year 2023. Few of the institutes have either conducted or are in the process.

Also Read | ICSE, ISC datesheet 2023: Class 12 exams to begin from February 13, Class 10 from February 27