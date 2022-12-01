ICSE, ISC datesheet 2023: Class 12 exams to begin from February 13, Class 10 from February 27

The dates for the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 have been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE. The yearly examinations for the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th will start on February 27 and February 13, respectively.

