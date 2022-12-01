Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICSE, ISC datesheet 2023: Class 12 exams to begin from February 13, Class 10 from February 27

    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 8:15 PM IST

    The dates for the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 have been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE. The yearly examinations for the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th will start on February 27 and February 13, respectively.

    The dates of the ICSE class 10 examinations are February 27 to March 29. The dates of the class 12 examinations are February 13 through March 31. Students can check the subject-specific time table PDF here as soon as the date sheet is issued. The dates will also be announced by their individual schools.

