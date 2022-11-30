DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release first merit list today; check key dates, steps to check

The DU PG Counselling Schedule stated that its first merit list would be released on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Once the DU PG Admissions 2022 merit list is out, candidates can access it from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University will release the DU PG 2022 first admissions list on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The exact time for the release, however, was not mentioned on the schedule. For candidates who passed the DUET PG 2022 Exam and applied for admission to DU, the first allotment list will be available on the official website du.ac.in.

As per Delhi University's official schedule, the admissions process for DU PG will begin on Wednesday. The DU PG Counselling Schedule also stated that the candidate's initial allotment list would be released on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Once the DU PG Admissions 2022 merit list is out, candidates must accept their seats and apply between December 1, 2022, at 10 am and December 3, 2022, at 5 pm. Candidates will have until December 4, 2022, to submit their fees after the various institutions have reviewed and validated the documentation of the candidates who have earned a spot on the first merit list.

DU PG 1st Merit List 2022: Know how to check:

1) Navigate to the official website, admission.uod.ac.in

2) On the homepage, click on the 'DU PG 1st merit list'

3) The PG list will be on the screen, check the details

4) Download it for further use

The second merit list will be released on December 7, and admissions will take place from December 8 to December 9. On December 10, the third merit list will be released. Delhi University may release additional admission lists if seats remain unfilled after the second session.

Delhi University gives postgraduate students admission based on merit and entrance examination results. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 results have been released. Undergraduate admission to the university is now entirely based on an entrance exam. To apply for UG admissions, candidates must apply and pass the CUET UG.

