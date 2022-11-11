Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University UG 3rd merit list to be released on November 13; know details

    DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university would announce the third round of undergraduate seat allocation on Sunday, November 13. Candidates must keep checking the official website for updates. 
     

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University UG 3rd merit list to be released on November 13; know details
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    The schedule for the Delhi University admission 2022 CSAS Round 3 merit list has been released, and the university will release the third round of seat allocation on November 13, 2022. The DU UG Admission Round 3 schedule is unavailable on the official website. Candidates must keep checking the official website for updates. Candidates can view their results on the official websites du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

    DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Friday that the university would announce the third round of undergraduate seat allocation on Sunday, November 13. Admission will be made to all supernumerary quotas, including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants, in the third round of the common seat allocation system (CSAS), in addition to regular admissions.

    Know the schedule of the DU CSAS Round 3:

    1) DU CSAS 3rd merit list date - November 13 (5:00 pm)

    2) CASA Round 3 last date - November 20, 2022

    3) Admission for the spot round - November 20, 2022

    The third round of seat allocation was supposed to begin on Thursday; however, the university rescheduled it for Wednesday. Now, the round will begin at 5 pm on Sunday and end on November 20.

    The DU Registrar also announced that the first round of undergraduate programme spot allocation would begin on November 20.

    The first two rounds of CSAS allotment at Delhi University have already concluded, with admission on 61,500 seats fixed so far out of 70,000 seats. According to officials, over 15,500 students were admitted to undergraduate courses at Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation.

