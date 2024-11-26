Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL 2025 pick: Father recalls selling land to realise RR player's dream

The Rajasthan Royals secured 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Rs 1.10 crore during the second day of the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, a moment that left his father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, in sheer disbelief.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 8:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

Image Credit: IPL/X

In a historic moment for Indian cricket, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has shattered records by becoming the youngest cricketer ever to be selected in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction on Monday. The Rajasthan Royals secured the prodigious talent for Rs 1.10 crore during the second day of the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, a moment that left his father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, in sheer disbelief.

Sanjiv, a farmer from the small village of Motipur in Bihar, had sold his land to fund Vaibhav’s cricketing dreams. Reflecting on his son’s incredible journey, he said, "Woh ab sirf humra bituwa nahi pura Bihar ka bituwa hai (He is not just my son, but the son of entire Bihar)."

article_image2

Image Credit: X

Vaibhav’s rise to prominence has been a result of years of hard work and perseverance. From a tender age of 8, Vaibhav showed immense promise, excelling at the U-16 district trials. His father would shuttle him between their village and Samastipur for coaching, enduring financial hardships along the way.

"My son has worked hard. At the age of 8 years, he excelled at U-16 district trials. I would take him for his cricket coaching to Samastipur and then take him back," he told PTI recalling the days of hardships.

"Not just investment, it's big investment. Aapko kya bataye humne toh apna zameen tak bech diya. Abhi bhi halat pura sudhra nahi (I have sold my land. Financial issues are still there)."

article_image3

Image Credit: X

The young cricketer’s selection was not without its challenges. There have been speculations regarding his age, with some questioning whether Vaibhav is actually 15. However, Sanjiv firmly defended his son’s age, pointing to a BCCI bone test performed when Vaibhav was 8 and a half years old, and his selection for the India U-19 team.

"When he was 8 and half years old he first appeared for BCCI bone test. He has already played India U-19. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo age test," Vaibhav's father said.

Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players SOLD and UNSOLD on Day 2; check full squad of all 10 teams

article_image4

Image Credit: X

Vaibhav’s cricketing talent caught the attention of Rajasthan Royals, who invited him for trials in Nagpur. During the trial, he impressed the team’s batting coach, Vikram Rathour, by hitting three sixes in a simulated match situation. In total, he struck eight sixes and four fours during the session, showcasing his exceptional ability.

At the IPL auction, Vaibhav’s base price was set at Rs 30 lakh, and a bidding war soon ensued between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Ultimately, RR secured the 13-year-old’s services for Rs 1.10 crore, making him the youngest player ever to be bought in the history of the IPL auction.

As his son embarks on this exciting new chapter with Rajasthan Royals, Sanjiv remains focused on keeping Vaibhav grounded. "He just wants to play cricket and nothing else. A few years back he loved Doremon, not anymore," Sanjiv said.

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has also lauded Vaibhav’s achievement. BCA President Rakesh Tiwary expressed immense pride, saying, “Vaibhav Suryavanshi's incredible achievement at such a young age fills us with immense pride. His journey from Bihar to the IPL is a reflection of his talent, hard work, and determination. The Bihar Cricket Association has always believed in nurturing young talent, and Vaibhav's success highlights the cricketing potential in our state. We are confident he will continue to shine and inspire aspiring cricketers across Bihar and beyond. I congratulate Vaibhav and his family."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Priyansh Arya, the explosive batter bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Priyansh Arya, the explosive batter bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore?

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players SOLD and UNSOLD on Day 2; check all 10 teams' squads here snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players SOLD and UNSOLD on Day 2; check full squad of all 10 teams

Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates IPL history: Fans shocked as RR buys 13-year-old for Rs 1.1 crore, memes explode snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Memes explode after 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi bought by RR for Rs 1.1 crore

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, youngest player in IPL history bought by RR for Rs 1.1 cr? snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, youngest player in IPL history bought by RR for Rs 1.1 cr?

IPL 2025 mega auction: Musheer Khan SOLD to PBKS for Rs 30 lakh, fans shocked brother Sarfaraz goes UNSOLD snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Musheer Khan SOLD to PBKS for Rs 30 lakh, fans shocked brother Sarfaraz goes UNSOLD

Recent Stories

Top 11 UNSOLD players of IPL 2025 mega auction: No takers for Warner, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan and more vkp

Top 11 UNSOLD players of IPL 2025 mega auction: No takers for Warner, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan and more

Bangladesh unrest: Protests erupt over Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest, radical Islamists attack Hindus (WATCH) anr

Bangladesh unrest: Protests erupt over Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest, radical Islamists attack Hindus (WATCH)

football Pep Guardiola vows to stay true to principles amid Manchester City's worst losing streak since 2006 snt

Pep Guardiola vows to stay true to principles amid Manchester City's worst losing streak since 2006

Karnataka KSRTC struggles to pay employee provident fund seeks government help vkp

Karnataka's KSRTC struggles to pay employee provident fund; seeks government help

Ayesha Takia to Rimi Sen: B-wood actresses and their cosmetic mishaps NTI

Ayesha Takia to Rimi Sen: B-wood actresses and their cosmetic mishaps

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon