    CUET UG 2022: NTA to announce results today; here's how to check your scorecard

    The National Testing Agency will be announcing the result for the first-ever CUET exam today, September 15. One of the largest exams in its maiden year, CUET, is the gateway to admission to top colleges and universities across India. 

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    National Testing Agency will announce the CUET UG result 2022 today, September 15. he official CUET website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, will display the CUET 2022 result. Candidates will require their application number and password in order to see their CUET results.

    According to Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission, "National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to disclose the CUET-UG results by September 15th or if feasible, even a couple of days before." He also urged all CUET 2022 participants to maintain their web portals prepared to launch the UG admissions process.

    Here's how to check CUET results

    • Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website.
    • Click on the "View CUET Result 2022" link on the homepage.
    • On the result login page, enter the CUET application number and birthdate.
    • Click the "Submit" button now.
    • A scorecard-like representation of the CUET result will be shown on the displays.
    • Save the CUET UG 2022 result page for later use by downloading it.

    90 participating universities, including Ambedkar University Delhi, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Chinmaya University, Mewar University, Central Sanskrit University, Central University of South Bihar, and Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, will use the CUET UG 2022 scorecard for admissions to UG courses.

    On September 8, the CUET 2022 preliminary answer key was made public. Soon, the definitive CUET 2022 answer key will be made available. The normalisation of scores for the CUET result has been issued by NTA. Using the equipercentile approach, the raw test scores of each applicant in each topic will be normalised. For each topic where the test is given in different shifts, this is done independently.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
