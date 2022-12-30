Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA releases final answer key; know steps to download

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the final answer key PDF for the MTech, MCA, and MBA courses. Candidates who appear for the exam can access and download the KPGCET 2022 answer key from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, Karnataka PGCET 2022, answer key was released on Friday, December 30, 2022. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the final answer key PDF for the MTech, MCA, and MBA courses. Candidates who appear for the exam can access and download the KPGCET 2022 answer key from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 results were announced on December 29, 2022. Before the result, KEA released the KPGCET 2022 provisional answer key and invited objections. After considering the valid objections, the Karnataka PGCET final answer key was prepared, and the result is based on the same.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: know how to download the answer key

1) Navigate to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

2) Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 link on the homepage

3) On a new page, click on the answer PDF

4) Check and download the PDF

5) Take a print for future reference

On November 19 and 20, KEA conducted the PGCET 2022. Candidates who pass the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam will be admitted to MBA, MCA, M.E, and M.Tech programmes across the state following the admission process.

Also Read: NEP, CUET: Universities, colleges see major changes in admission, teaching pattern

Also Read: UGC NET 2023 June session exam dates declared; to begin on June 13; check details

Also Read: CBSE 2023: Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 date sheet released; to begin from February 15