BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams 2023 schedule announced: Know how to register, fees, other details

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) released a notification stating that students can now check their class 10 and 12 exam schedule at the official board website — bseh.org.in. Know all important guidelines, fees and other details related to the registration.

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Monday said that students attending state-registered schools may now view their class 10 and 12 test schedule at bseh.org.in, the board's official website. Various government or non-government schools, gurukuls, and vidyapeeths have received the notification. The tests are slated to take place in March 2023, and registration will open on November 2 and close on November 21.

How to register for Haryana board exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseh.org.in, as the first step.

Step 2: Select the registration-related link.

Step 3: Enter your login information, including your password.

Step 4: Fill out your information, save it, and then submit the payments.

The fifth step is to download the form and print it out for your records.

The information was shared by the chairperson of the board, Dr VP Yadav. He stated that the concerned schools should make sure that information is accurate and double-checked while filling out papers on behalf of the pupils. The school head will be held accountable if any mistakes are discovered on the application form.

When completing the application, students must attach the most recent photos of themselves wearing school uniform; if not, action will be taken in accordance with the policies of the Haryana Education Department.

Following November 21, candidates will be charged late fees of Rs 100 from November 22 through November 28, Rs 300 from November 29 through December 5, and Rs 1,000 from December 6 through December 12.

According to the board chairperson, the examination fee for regular students in secondary/purva madhyama will be Rs. 700; the migration charge will be Rs. 50; and the fee for the practical subject(s) would be Rs 100. The one-time examination cost for homeschooled/private kids is Rs 850.