Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams 2023 schedule announced: Know how to register, fees, other details

    The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) released a notification stating that students can now check their class 10 and 12 exam schedule at the official board website — bseh.org.in. Know all important guidelines, fees and other details related to the registration.

    BSEH Class 10th 12th exams 2023 schedule announced Know how to register fees other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

    The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Monday said that students attending state-registered schools may now view their class 10 and 12 test schedule at bseh.org.in, the board's official website. Various government or non-government schools, gurukuls, and vidyapeeths have received the notification. The tests are slated to take place in March 2023, and registration will open on November 2 and close on November 21.

    How to register for Haryana board exams: 

    Step 1: Visit the official website, bseh.org.in, as the first step.
    Step 2: Select the registration-related link.
    Step 3: Enter your login information, including your password.
    Step 4: Fill out your information, save it, and then submit the payments.
    The fifth step is to download the form and print it out for your records.

    The information was shared by the chairperson of the board, Dr VP Yadav. He stated that the concerned schools should make sure that information is accurate and double-checked while filling out papers on behalf of the pupils. The school head will be held accountable if any mistakes are discovered on the application form.

    When completing the application, students must attach the most recent photos of themselves wearing school uniform; if not, action will be taken in accordance with the policies of the Haryana Education Department.

    Following November 21, candidates will be charged late fees of Rs 100 from November 22 through November 28, Rs 300 from November 29 through December 5, and Rs 1,000 from December 6 through December 12.

    According to the board chairperson, the examination fee for regular students in secondary/purva madhyama will be Rs. 700; the migration charge will be Rs. 50; and the fee for the practical subject(s) would be Rs 100. The one-time examination cost for homeschooled/private kids is Rs 850.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023 Read official notice and other details here gcw

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023; Read official notice and other details here

    IGNOU admission 2022 December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30 gcw

    IGNOU admission 2022: December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30

    Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment list released here is how to check gcw

    Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment list released; here's how to check

    MBBS students in Tamil Nadu to get textbooks in Tamil soon

    MBBS students in Tamil Nadu to get textbooks in Tamil soon

    'A for Arjun, not A for Apple' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children AJR

    'A for Arjun, not A for Apple...' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children

    Recent Stories

    Haryana Formation Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, Whatsapp/Facebook greetings to share with your family and friends - adt

    Haryana Formation Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, Whatsapp/Facebook greetings to share with your family and friends

    Drink these NOW to lose weight; detoxify your body post-festive season RBA

    Drink these NOW to lose weight; detoxify your body post-festive season

    'World feels proud of him': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praises Prime Minister Modi AJR

    'World feels proud of him': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praises Prime Minister Modi

    PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023 Read official notice and other details here gcw

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023; Read official notice and other details here

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon