Assam govt prepone schools' summer vacations; holidays to begin from June 25

The state government of Assam has announced the closure of all Assam schools. Because of the devastation caused by the Assam Floods, the Assam School Summer Vacations have been rescheduled and pre-planned to begin earlier than expected. Summer vacations for Assam schools will now start on June 25, 2022.

As per the notice, the government has ordered the closure of all Assam schools to compensate for academic losses caused by the flood situation. Due to the severe flooding, many schools have been designated relief camps.

