    Assam govt prepone schools' summer vacations; holidays to begin from June 25

    Earlier summer vacation dates for Assam schools were July 1, 2022, to July 27, 2022.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    The state government of Assam has announced the closure of all Assam schools. Because of the devastation caused by the Assam Floods, the Assam School Summer Vacations have been rescheduled and pre-planned to begin earlier than expected. Summer vacations for Assam schools will now start on June 25, 2022.

    As per the notice, the government has ordered the closure of all Assam schools to compensate for academic losses caused by the flood situation. Due to the severe flooding, many schools have been designated relief camps.

    In order to make up for this, the Secondary Education Department of the government has decided to move the summer break in all elementary, secondary, senior secondary, and higher secondary schools from June 25, 2022, to July 25, 2022, instead of July 1 to July 31, 2022.

    As per reports, the Secondary Education Department of the Government of Assam has rescheduled the summer vacation in all elementary, secondary, senior secondary, and higher secondary schools from June 25 to July 25, 2022.

    Summer vacation in Assam schools will begin on June 25, 2022, and will last until July 25, 2022. The earlier summer vacation dates were July 1, 2022, to July 27, 2022.

