Summer vacations in West Bengal extended; schools to reopen on June 27

The West Bengal government issued a notification on Monday announcing the extension of summer vacation in state-run and state-aided institutions, citing the state's continuing heat wave. Summer vacations in schools were originally scheduled from May 2 to June 15, but the West Bengal Education Department has extended the break until June 26, and schools will reopen on June 27 in most parts of the state, except schools in the Darjeeling and Kalimpang districts' hilly areas.

In a statement, Principal Secretary (Education) Manish Jain stated that the decision was made with the safety of students in mind. The decision was made after a few deaths were reported in the state due to heat and humidity. The directive was made with the safety and security of all students in mind.

"With reference to declaring summer holiday in schools due to high heat wave circumstances, the competent authority has decided to extend the summer vacation due to reports of a few fatality instances due to heat and humidity," the official notification stated.

In West Bengal's districts, particularly in South Bengal's sections, there is constant intense heat. Due to the extreme heat, a tragic occurrence occurred at the Panihati Dahi Fair in North 24 Parganas on Sunday, in which three persons died.

Also, the excessive heat condition in several parts of India has been steadily worsening for a long time, and people suffer greatly from it.

