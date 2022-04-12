Maharashtra govt announces summer holidays for schools from May 2

The Maharashtra government issued a circular declaring summer vacation for classes 1 to 9 and 11 in the state till June 12.

In Maharashtra, the school will remain closed from May 2 due to the summer holidays. On Monday, the Maharashtra government issued a circular declaring summer vacation for classes 1 to 9 and 11 in the state till June 12.

School Education Department’s circular stated that the new course would start from June 13, Monday. However, schools in Vidarbha will reopen from June 27 due to the extreme temperatures in the region.

Regarding the examinations, schools are now conducting offline examinations for students of classes 1 to 9 and class 11. The state board has already held the state board exams, SSC and HSC examination 2022. The School Education Department has stated that the results for classes 1 to 9 and 11 will be announced on April 30.

Maharashtra SSC and HSC 2022 exams results will be announced tentatively in May. The date of the results will be announced in due course. Presently the classes of SSC and HSC have already concluded.

Also, due to the scorching weather and prevalent conditions, the government is considering to reduced school timing in the state. As of now, no official circular has been issued yet regarding the same.

