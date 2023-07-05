Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Cabinet clears personal data protection bill: Report

    After its introduction in November 2022, the Bill underwent a series of public consultations to gather valuable feedback. Incorporating the inputs received during these consultations, a revised draft was meticulously prepared.

    Union Cabinet clears personal data protection bill to be tabled in monsoon session report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (July 5) cleared the Personal Data Protection Bill which can now be tabled in the Parliament in the upcoming Monsoon session, reports said. In June this year, Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrashekhar gave his opinions on the upcoming data protection Bill in India.

    The Union minister emphasised how this legislation has the ability to significantly alter platform activity that has long been characterised by the exploitation or abuse of personal data. The initial version of the Bill was introduced in November, and subsequently, it underwent several rounds of public consultations.

    NCP split: Ajit Pawar's camp in show of strength with 40 MLAs; 10 for Sharad Pawar

    Taking into account the feedback received during these consultations, a revised draft was prepared. This revised draft then went through further discussions among various ministries.

    Speaking to a news organisation, the minister shared his thoughts on concerns regarding a government-appointed fact-check body. He emphasised the importance of allowing the government to respond to false information that may incite violence, hatred, or mistrust towards the government.

    He further highlighted the distinction between misinformation and the right to free speech, pointing out that misinformation tends to spread much faster and reaches a significantly larger audience compared to the truth.

    Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station | WATCH

    After its introduction in November 2022, the Bill underwent a series of public consultations to gather valuable feedback. Incorporating the inputs received during these consultations, a revised draft was meticulously prepared. This revised version then underwent extensive discussions and deliberations among multiple ministries to ensure comprehensive consideration of all aspects.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol diesel prices on July 5 2023 Check fuel rates in Mumbai Delhi and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 5, 2023: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Why Saudi Arabia's oil production cuts are a risky gamble

    Why Saudi Arabia's oil production cuts are a risky gamble

    Petrol diesel prices on July 4 2023 Check fuel rates in Mumbai Delhi and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 4, 2023: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    76 per cent of Rs 2000 notes in circulation have returned to banks announces RBI gcw

    76% of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation have returned to banks, announces RBI

    Petrol diesel prices on July 3 2023 Check rates in Mumbai Delhi and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 3, 2023: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Recent Stories

    Masala Dosa: 7 easy steps to make traditional dosa RBA

    Masala Dosa: 7 easy steps to make traditional dosa

    Motorola Razr 40 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 6 MAJOR differences you should know gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: 6 MAJOR differences you should know

    St. Mary's Forane Church to Edappally Church: tracing through 5 famous Kerala churches ATG EAI

    St. Mary's Forane Church to Edappally Church: tracing through 5 famous Kerala churches

    Niharika Konidela confirms 'divorcing' ex-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda; drops Instagram post vma

    Niharika Konidela confirms 'divorcing' ex-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda; drops Instagram post

    KH233 Teaser: Kamal Hassan's upcoming political film with H Vinoth calls for action against system ADC

    KH233 Teaser: Kamal Hassan's upcoming political film with H Vinoth calls for action against system

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon