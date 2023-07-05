Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCP split: Ajit Pawar's camp in show of strength with 40 MLAs; 10 for Sharad Pawar

    NCP crisis: A show of strength at MET Bandra was seen as Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, along with NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, sharing the stage. Ajit faction has claimed the support of more than 30 of the 53 MLAs.

    NCP split: Ajit Pawar's camp in show of strength with 40 MLAs; 10 for Sharad Pawar AJR
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal (Ajit Pawar) faction on Wednesday (July 5) said that more than 40 MLAs from the NCP party have supported them. Speaking to reporters, Bhujbal said, "We have done all the due diligence before taking the oath. We did not take the oath just like that."

    A show of strength at MET Bandra was seen as Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, along with NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, sharing the stage. Ajit faction has claimed the support of more than 30 of the 53 MLAs.

    Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station | WATCH

    On the other side, at YB Chavan Centre where Sharad Pawar is holding a meeting with his supporters, has seen 14-15 MLAs support as of now. The meeting of senior Pawar's camp is set to be held shortly. 

    On Sunday, the NCP got a major blow after nine leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew is among the nine leaders who have joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde camp)'s alliance. Ajit Pawar has also been sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

    NCP crisis: Ajit Pawar faction claims support of 40 MLAs ahead of rival meetings; check details

    On Tuesday, Ajit Pawar inaugurated the new office of NCP, which is the bungalow of Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and a loyalist of Uddhav Thackeray. Danve has been allotted another bungalow. Ajit Pawar used Sharad's photo at his new office inviting criticism from Uncle Sharad itself.

    "Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph", the veteran politician told the media.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
