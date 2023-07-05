Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station | WATCH

On Monday, an incident unfolded in the Gotegaon area of Narsinghpur where the police were in the process of transporting a woman's son, who was accused of being a drug peddler, to the police station. It was during this moment that the woman intervened, seeking to halt the proceedings.

In a dramatic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur, a determined mother desperately clung to the bonnet of a police vehicle to prevent her son's arrest, as confirmed by the police. Despite her courageous act, the officers proceeded to drive the vehicle and eventually came to a halt only after reaching the police station, approximately half a kilometer away.

On Monday, in the Gotegaon area of Narsinghpur, an incident unfolded where the police were in the process of transporting a woman's son, who was accused of being a drug peddler, to the police station. It was during this moment that the woman intervened, seeking to halt the proceedings.

Acting upon a tip-off about drug peddlers operating in a specific area of the village, the police decided to set a trap. Their efforts proved successful as they apprehended two individuals, one of whom was the woman's son. Notably, the woman, who earns a living selling flowers in the vicinity, witnessed her son being taken away and impulsively leaped onto the bonnet of the police vehicle, steadfastly refusing to relinquish her grip.

Instead of stopping the car, the police drove all the way to the police station, located 500 metres away, with the woman still clung to the bonnet. Locals who were witnesses to the act recorded the incident and shared it on social media, making it go viral.

In another incident from Madhya Pradesh, the Police on Tuesday night arrested Pravesh Shukla, the man who was caught on camera urinating on a tribal labourer. A video of the act had gone viral with many people calling for action against Shukla.

Madhya Pradesh man arrested for urinating on tribal labourer; CM Chouhan says 'won't spare him'

It is reportedly said that the video was only recovered by the police on Tuesday, six days after the incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. Footages from a news agency showed that police taking Pravesh Shukla into custody for interrogation.