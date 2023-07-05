Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station | WATCH

    On Monday, an incident unfolded in the Gotegaon area of Narsinghpur where the police were in the process of transporting a woman's son, who was accused of being a drug peddler, to the police station. It was during this moment that the woman intervened, seeking to halt the proceedings.

    Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    In a dramatic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur, a determined mother desperately clung to the bonnet of a police vehicle to prevent her son's arrest, as confirmed by the police. Despite her courageous act, the officers proceeded to drive the vehicle and eventually came to a halt only after reaching the police station, approximately half a kilometer away.

    On Monday, in the Gotegaon area of Narsinghpur, an incident unfolded where the police were in the process of transporting a woman's son, who was accused of being a drug peddler, to the police station. It was during this moment that the woman intervened, seeking to halt the proceedings.

    NCP crisis: Ajit Pawar faction claims support of 40 MLAs ahead of rival meetings; check details

    Watch the video here:

    Acting upon a tip-off about drug peddlers operating in a specific area of the village, the police decided to set a trap. Their efforts proved successful as they apprehended two individuals, one of whom was the woman's son. Notably, the woman, who earns a living selling flowers in the vicinity, witnessed her son being taken away and impulsively leaped onto the bonnet of the police vehicle, steadfastly refusing to relinquish her grip.

    Instead of stopping the car, the police drove all the way to the police station, located 500 metres away, with the woman still clung to the bonnet. Locals who were witnesses to the act recorded the incident and shared it on social media, making it go viral.

    In another incident from Madhya Pradesh, the Police on Tuesday night arrested Pravesh Shukla, the man who was caught on camera urinating on a tribal labourer. A video of the act had gone viral with many people calling for action against Shukla.

    Madhya Pradesh man arrested for urinating on tribal labourer; CM Chouhan says 'won't spare him'

    It is reportedly said that the video was only recovered by the police on Tuesday, six days after the incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. Footages from a news agency showed that police taking Pravesh Shukla into custody for interrogation.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET forged mark list forgery: Accused DYFI activist submitted altered mark list with several corrections to High Court in Kerala anr

    NEET forged mark list forgery: Accused DYFI activist submitted altered mark list with 9 corrections to HC

    Karnataka monsoons: Heavy rainfall predicted for next 24 hours, red alert for coasts vkp

    Karnataka monsoons: Heavy rainfall predicted for next 24 hours, red alert for coasts

    NCP crisis: Ajit Pawar faction claims support of 40 MLAs ahead of rival meetings; check details AJR

    NCP crisis: Ajit Pawar faction claims support of 40 MLAs ahead of rival meetings; check details

    Manipur violence: Security forces foil bid to loot weapons from IRB camp; one rioter killed snt

    Manipur violence: Mob attempts to loot weapons from IRB camp; women activists continue to block routes

    Bengaluru: After 1 month hunt, absconding ex-friend held over Hyderabad techie's murder vkp

    Bengaluru: After 1 month hunt, absconding ex-friend held over Hyderabad techie’s murder

    Recent Stories

    Planning a trip to Kerala? Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha: 7 must visit places of Kerala ATG EAI

    Planning a trip to Kerala? Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha: 7 must visit places of Kerala

    'Bawal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details MSW

    'Bawaal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details

    cricket Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and son survive 'Car Crash' in Meerut osf

    Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and son survive 'Car Crash' in Meerut

    NEET forged mark list forgery: Accused DYFI activist submitted altered mark list with several corrections to High Court in Kerala anr

    NEET forged mark list forgery: Accused DYFI activist submitted altered mark list with 9 corrections to HC

    Leo Will Dhanush too have 'cameo' appearance in film after Anurag Kashyap ? ADC

    Leo: Will Dhanush appear in cameo in film after Anurag Kashyap ?

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon