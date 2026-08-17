Six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza has joined private investment firm Terra-Invest. The former World No. 1 will co-lead the firm's focus on longevity, preventative health, and the sports and athletic performance economy.

Terra-Invest today announced that Sania Mirza, six-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1, has joined the firm. In the role, Mirza will co-lead Terra-Invest's activity across two of the firm's high-conviction verticals: longevity and preventative health, and the fast-growing sports and athletic performance economy. Mirza will work alongside Terra-Invest's founding partners on origination, diligence and portfolio value creation bringing an operator's perspective to a portfolio the firm has been quietly assembling for several years.

Terra-Invest has been an active investor across both categories, with holdings including Smashers Sports, Shookra, The 2100 Club and Precision Diagnostics, among others. The two theses converge on a single idea: that human performance and human healthspan are becoming the same market.

From Centre Court to the Cap table

Mirza is among the most decorated athletes India has produced. She won six Grand Slam titles and in April 2015 became the first Indian woman to reach World No. 1 in any tennis discipline. She won more than forty WTA doubles titles over a career spanning nearly two decades, and was the first Indian woman to win a WTA singles title. She is a recipient of the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, the Arjuna Award and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna - India's highest sporting honour. She retired from professional tennis in 2023 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Off the court, Mirza has built a successful second career as an entrepreneur, investor and institution-builder. She is the founder of the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy (SMTA), to give upcoming tennis players access to professional-grade coaching, facilities and pathways at home rather than abroad; infrastructure that did not exist when she came up through the game herself. SMTA has since produced hundreds of national-ranked juniors and remains one of the country's most significant privately built sporting institutions. She has also invested in and advised ventures across sport, media, health and consumer brands, and served as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia. She was also India's Ambassador for the "Save the girl child" campaign.

Perspectives on the Partnership

Commenting on this new role, Sania Mirza, said, "I spent twenty years treating my body as the asset. You learn quickly that recovery, diagnostics and prevention are not luxuries; they're the whole game. What drew me to Terra-Invest is that they were building in this space before it became a headline. I'm here to identify opportunities, back them, and help them grow."

Ankiti Bose, Partner, Terra-Invest said, "Sania has done the hardest thing in sport - sustained excellence over two decades - and then done the harder thing, which is build after it. That combination is rare and it is exactly what this wellness and sport portfolio needs. She sees things in a founder that a spreadsheet doesn't."

Krishan Rattan, Partner, Terra-Invest said, "Our thesis has been consistent: health and sport are converging, and the capital in the region is ahead of the infrastructure. Sania gives us reach, judgement and access that would take a decade to build otherwise and it is a great pleasure to learn from the sheer discipline and endurance of one of the great athletes of our time."

Sania Mirza: Career Highlights

Sania Mirza is a six-time Grand Slam champion and the first Indian woman to reach World No. 1 in tennis, achieving the top position in the WTA doubles rankings in April 2015 and holding the No. 1 ranking for 91 consecutive weeks. Over a professional career spanning nearly two decades, she won 43 WTA titles, became the first Indian woman to win a WTA singles title, and represented India at multiple Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Her record includes eight Asian Games medals; the most won by an Indian woman in tennis; two Commonwealth Games medals and four Afro-Asian Games medals. She has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Arjuna Award and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour. Sania is also the founder of the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy (SMTA), which develops young players and strengthens coaching infrastructure, and has served as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Since retiring from professional tennis in 2023, she has been active as an entrepreneur and investor across the sports, health, media and consumer sectors.

About Terra-Invest

Terra-Invest is a private investment firm guided by a simple conviction of being intelligent capital for a changing world. The firm partners with exceptional founders, operators and institutions, investing across private and public markets from early-stage ventures to established global companies. Headquartered in UAE, Terra-Invest takes a long-term, partnership-driven approach to building value across sectors and geographies. For more information, visit terra-invest.com. (ANI)