    Petrol, diesel prices on June 30: Check current fuel rates in major cities here

    Today's petrol and diesel prices: The prices for petrol and diesel are announced daily at 6 am. Please note that these rates can vary from state to state due to factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, and other considerations.

    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    The prices of petrol and diesel on Friday (June 30) remained constant across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. However, these rates can vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

    Presently, petrol price in Delhi remained at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

    Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on June 30, 2023:

    Bengaluru

    Petrol - Rs 101.94
    Diesel - Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh

    Petrol - Rs 96.20
    Diesel - Rs 84.26

    Chennai

    Petrol - Rs 102.86
    Diesel - Rs 94.46

    Noida

    Petrol - Rs 96.65
    Diesel - Rs 89.82

    Lucknow

    Petrol - Rs 96.56
    Diesel - Rs 89.75

    Kolkata

    Petrol - Rs 106.31 
    Diesel - Rs 94.27

    Mumbai

    Petrol - Rs 106.31
    Diesel - Rs 94.27

    Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 8:10 AM IST
