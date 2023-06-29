Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped in Manipur by cops fearing violence; check details | WATCH

    Manipur violence: Police said that Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped at Bishnupur, 20 kilometres from Imphal, over security concerns. Officials have urged the Congress leader to take a helicopter instead of travelling till Churachandpur by road.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped in Manipur by cops fearing violence; check details AJR
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    Manipur Police on Thursday (June 29) stopped Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about 20 kilometres from Imphal near Bishnupur as they feared violence along the route. After arriving in Imphal, Rahul Gandhi was on his way to Churachandpur where his convoy was stopped.

    At Churachandpur, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet the people at the camp, displaced by the ethnic clash in the state.

    On Thursday morning, Rahul Gandhi landed in Imphal and was on his way to Churachandpur where he planned to meet people displaced by the ethnic strife at relief camps. Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.

    Police said that Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped at Bishnupur, 20 kilometres from Imphal, over security concerns. Officials have urged the Congress leader to take a helicopter instead of travelling till Churachandpur by road.

    "We fear repetition of such events and hence as a precaution, requested the convoy to halt at Bishnupur," a police officer said.

    On May 3, clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence in Manipur was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

    Over 100 people have died in clashes between the Meiteis, who live in and around the state capital Imphal Valley, and the Kuki tribe, who are settled in the hills.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
