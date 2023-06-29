Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur violence: Officials advise Rahul Gandhi to take chopper after grenade attack threat

    The Congress leader reached Imphal on Thursday for a two-day visit to conflict-ridden Manipur. He departed for Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps to meet people displaced by ethnic strife that shook the northeastern state since early last month.

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    The Manipur police on Thursday (June 29) halted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy at Bishnupur while he was heading to meet victims of violence in Churachandpur, reports said. “The Congress leader has been halted fearing violence,” the Manipur police said.

    Speaking to a news organisation, Bishnupur SP said that Rahul Gandhi was stopped given the ground situation and they advised him to take a chopper instead. "There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we've not allowed him," the Bishnupur SP said.

    The Congress leader reached Imphal on Thursday for a two-day visit to conflict-ridden Manipur. He departed for Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps to meet people displaced by ethnic strife that shook the northeastern state since early last month.

    Questioning Manipur Police's act, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "We are not able to understand why they have blocked us."

    Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.

    On Friday, Gandhi is scheduled to visit relief camps in Imphal and hold talks with certain civil society organisations.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
