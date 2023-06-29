Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This state in India bans wearing jeans, t-shirts in Department of Education; know details

    In 2019, the state government had banned wearing jeans and T-shirts in the state secretariat, irrespective of the employees' ranks. The aim was to maintain "office decorum" and the state government had asked employees of the secretariat to wear simple, comfortable and light-coloured outfits in the office.

    This state in India bans wearing jeans, t-shirts in Department of Education; know details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    The Bihar government has instructed its employees of the state education department not to wear casual outfits such as jeans and T-shirts in the office as the ongoing practice goes against the culture at workplaces.

    In an order issued on Wednesday, the Director (administration) of the education department has taken exception to employees coming to offices in T-shirts and jeans.

    Delhi horror: Minor girl gangraped in Shahbad dairy area park, 3 arrested

    "It has been noticed that officials and employees of the department are coming to offices in attires which are contrary to the office culture. Wearing casuals in the office by officials or other employees is against the work culture in the office," the order read.

    "Therefore, all officials and employees should come to education department offices in formal dresses only. No casual dresses, especially jeans and T-shirts, are allowed in the offices of the education department with immediate effect," the order further said.

    However, repeated attempts were made to contact Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar but could not be reached for his comment on the order. In April this year, the district magistrate of Saran district had barred all government employees from wearing jeans and T-shirts in government offices.

    Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Devendra Fadnavis shares BIG update, says 'investigation in progress'

    They were asked to wear formal dresses and carry identity cards. In 2019, the Bihar government had banned wearing jeans and T-shirts in the state secretariat, irrespective of the employees' ranks.

    The aim was to maintain "office decorum" and the state government had asked employees of the secretariat to wear simple, comfortable and light-coloured outfits in the office.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur violence a planned conspiracy, says Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany from Kerala anr

    Manipur violence a planned conspiracy, says Archbishop from Kerala

    Delhi horror: Minor girl gangraped in Shahbad dairy area park, 3 arrested AJR

    Delhi horror: Minor girl gangraped in Shahbad dairy area park, 3 arrested

    Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Devendra Fadnavis shares big update, says 'investigation in progress' AJR

    Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Devendra Fadnavis shares BIG update, says 'investigation in progress'

    Who is Sakshi Kochhar, 18-year-old becomes youngest Indian to obtain commercial pilot licence AJR

    Who is Sakshi Kochhar, 18-year-old becomes youngest Indian to obtain commercial pilot licence

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heads to Manipur to him victims of violence

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heads to Manipur to meet victims of violence

    Recent Stories

    Breaking stereotypes Women are born hunters, not just home makers Study gcw

    Breaking stereotypes! Women are born hunters, not just home makers: Study

    Jama Masjid to Begumpuri Masjid: Famous mosques to visit when in DELHI ATG

    Jama Masjid to Begumpuri Masjid: Famous mosques to visit when in DELHI

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Bebika Dhurve betrayed by Manisha Rani, false narrative takes center stage

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Bebika Dhurve betrayed by Manisha Rani, false narrative takes center stage

    Scientists discover evidence of universe's 'background hum', and it sounds like THIS AJR

    Scientists discover evidence of universe's 'background hum', and it sounds like THIS

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan's film LEAKED online for free download, check details ADC

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan's film LEAKED online for free download, check details

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon