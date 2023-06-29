This state in India bans wearing jeans, t-shirts in Department of Education; know details

In 2019, the state government had banned wearing jeans and T-shirts in the state secretariat, irrespective of the employees' ranks. The aim was to maintain "office decorum" and the state government had asked employees of the secretariat to wear simple, comfortable and light-coloured outfits in the office.

The Bihar government has instructed its employees of the state education department not to wear casual outfits such as jeans and T-shirts in the office as the ongoing practice goes against the culture at workplaces.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Director (administration) of the education department has taken exception to employees coming to offices in T-shirts and jeans.

"It has been noticed that officials and employees of the department are coming to offices in attires which are contrary to the office culture. Wearing casuals in the office by officials or other employees is against the work culture in the office," the order read.

"Therefore, all officials and employees should come to education department offices in formal dresses only. No casual dresses, especially jeans and T-shirts, are allowed in the offices of the education department with immediate effect," the order further said.

However, repeated attempts were made to contact Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar but could not be reached for his comment on the order. In April this year, the district magistrate of Saran district had barred all government employees from wearing jeans and T-shirts in government offices.

They were asked to wear formal dresses and carry identity cards. In 2019, the Bihar government had banned wearing jeans and T-shirts in the state secretariat, irrespective of the employees' ranks.

The aim was to maintain "office decorum" and the state government had asked employees of the secretariat to wear simple, comfortable and light-coloured outfits in the office.