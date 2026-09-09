Oracle has yet to publicly announce a new wave of layoffs in September. However, reports indicate that managers and teams have been asked to cut spending, prompting worries that layoffs could follow.

Oracle is experiencing an odd situation: job-cut worries are impacting on staff, but investor excitement about artificial intelligence is boosting its stock. According to reports, the internet behemoth is planning another round of layoffs, which might affect thousands of employees in India and other countries. At the same time, Oracle shares have benefitted from revived interest in OpenAI's newest AI model, GPT-6 Astra, as well as the firms' large cloud-computing collaboration.

Oracle layoffs: why employees are anxious.

Oracle has yet to publicly announce a new wave of layoffs in September. However, reports indicate that managers and teams have been asked to cut spending, prompting worries that layoffs could follow.

According to Moneycontrol, staff were advised to expect probable action in the early or middle of September, with September 15 emerging as one of the dates under consideration. Employees from many functions may be affected by the possible exercise, which might go beyond a single division's restructuring.

The uncertainty has raised anxieties among Oracle employees, especially because the business has already made large employment cutbacks this year.

21,000 jobs have already been cut.

Oracle stated that its worldwide headcount decreased by around 21,000 people for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2026. Its headcount fell from around 162,000 to 141,000, a 13% decrease.

Oracle has attributed personnel shifts to the increased adoption of AI technology, as well as its continuous migration to cloud-based operations.

Oracle is slashing expenses and employment in certain regions while investing billions of dollars in technology that is anticipated to fuel future development.

OpenAI GPT-6 Astra gives Oracle stock a boost

While employees remain anxious about prospective layoffs, investors are focused on Oracle's position in the burgeoning AI infrastructure sector.

OpenAI has introduced GPT-6 Astra, presenting it as a significant advancement in computer use, software engineering, cybersecurity, science, and professional work.

Oracle is tightly tied to OpenAI via an estimated $300 billion, five-year computing-power arrangement. Stronger demand for OpenAI's AI services could increase demand for Oracle computing infrastructure through the partnership. According to MarketWatch, Oracle shares increased 2.4% on September 8 as investor confidence in the OpenAI ecosystem strengthened.

Why Oracle's AI Bet Matters

Oracle's AI promise comes with substantial financial implications. The corporation has been investing extensively in data centres and computer infrastructure, while investors continue to monitor its capital requirements and profitability.

This highlights the stark disparity between the company's employment strategy and its AI objectives. Layoffs can reduce expenses, but AI infrastructure demands significant investment.

Oracle is also set to disclose its most recent quarterly results on September 10, making cloud growth, AI demand, and spending plans crucial for investors.

Oracle Layoffs: What Happens Next?

Oracle has yet to confirm the alleged September job layoffs. The corporation has not officially stated the number of employees who may be affected or set a firm deadline.

The following days might be critical for both employees and investors. While workers await clarification on potential job cutbacks, Wall Street is eager to see if Oracle's massive AI investments and OpenAI alliance can convert into long-term cloud growth.