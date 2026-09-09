Novo Holdings, Novo Nordisk, and Novonesis concluded the inaugural Novo Group India Day in Bengaluru. The event highlighted the group's long-term commitment to India's healthcare, science, and sustainability landscape, spanning multiple sectors.

Novo Group Concludes Inaugural India Day in Bengaluru

Novo Holdings, Novo Nordisk and Novonesis announced the successful conclusion of the inaugural Novo Group India Day in Bengaluru. The event brought together senior leaders from the industry and from across the Novo Group alongside portfolio companies, industry, academic and policy partners to mark the depth and breadth of the Group's engagement with India.

According to the group, India is the only country outside Denmark where all four Novo Group entities (the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings, Novo Nordisk and Novonesis) maintain an in-market presence, spanning philanthropy, pharmaceutical innovation, healthcare investment and biosolutions. Novo Group India Day brought these strands together for the first time under one roof, under the theme "From Innovation to Impact in India and Beyond," reflecting a shared, long-term commitment to India's healthcare, science and sustainability landscape.

Event Highlights and Key Discussions

The programme opened with a fireside conversation on philanthropy and investment between Dr Amit Kakar, Managing Partner and Head of Asia at Novo Holdings, and Dr Monika Sharma, Head of the Novo Nordisk Foundation's India office, before moving through keynote addresses from each Novo Group entity and panel discussions covering healthcare innovation and delivery, biology as a growth engine for industry and sustainability, and the infrastructure underpinning India's future health ecosystem – the last of these bringing together the CEOs of four Novo Holdings portfolio companies in India including MedGenome, Surya Hospitals, SCHOTT Poonawalla, and Medi Assist.

Leadership Perspectives on India's Strategic Importance

Dr Amit Kakar, Novo Holdings

Dr Amit Kakar, Managing Partner and Head of Asia, Novo Holdings, said, “India's healthcare expenditure is set to nearly quadruple this decade, and its innovation base is expanding just as quickly. For Novo Holdings, India sits alongside China, Southeast Asia, and South Korea, as one of the pillars of our Asia strategy, and we think about our presence here in decades, not cycles. The partnerships we have built with some of India's leading healthcare and life sciences companies are proof of that long-term commitment, and we look forward to deepening them in the years ahead.”

Vikrant Shrotriya, Novo Nordisk India

Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India, said, “India brings Novo Nordisk's full value chain to life. From advancing care for people living with diabetes, obesity, and other serious chronic and rare diseases to contributing through manufacturing, research, and talent, India plays a vital role in our global success. We are proud pioneers in transforming care, from advancing insulinisation and obesity management to bringing breakthrough innovations such as semaglutide and once-weekly insulin closer to patients. With our Global Business Services centre in Bengaluru, India is not simply a market for Novo Nordisk; it is a strategic partner in advancing healthcare innovation and patient outcomes in India and around the world.”

Krishna Mohan, Novonesis

Krishna Mohan, Regional President, Middle East, India & Africa, Novonesis, said," India's ambition to become a developed economy, Viksit Bharat by 2047 aligns closely with the transformative potential of biosolutions. As one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, India presents a unique opportunity to accelerate sustainable growth, resource efficiency, and resilience. By combining global scientific innovation with locally relevant solutions, biosolutions can help advance national priorities such as food security, energy transition, environmental sustainability, and inclusive economic & social development.”

A Long-Term Partnership

Novo Group India Day forms part of the Group's ongoing engagement with India across philanthropy, industry and investment, and follows the continued expansion of each entity's presence in the country over recent years. The event closed with an address from Christoffer Søderberg, Managing Partner and Head of Principal Investments at Novo Holdings, on India's role as a long-term investment market and innovation partner for the Novo Group.

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, one of the world’s largest philanthropic enterprise foundations. Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Principal Investments, Planetary Health Investments and Asia teams, Novo Holdings invests in life science companies at all stages of development. Novo Nordisk India Pvt. Ltd. was established in 1994 with its headquarters in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It serves as the India affiliate of Novo Nordisk A/S- a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Novonesis is leading the era of biosolutions. By leveraging the power of microbiology with science, Novonesis transforms the way the world produces, consumes and lives. (ANI)