Oracle layoffs are landing quietly after the expected September 1 wave didn’t arrive. Staff tracked Slack counts, a September 4 Reddit thread flagged OAL/OCI leadership exits, and India managers were told to find savings. Internal estimates suggest 7,000–10,000 roles, unverified by Oracle.

Oracle’s expected September 1 layoff round did not arrive as a single company‑wide event. Instead, employees describe a quieter rollout landing team by team — a contrast to March 31, when termination emails reportedly hit more than 10,000 employees at roughly 6 am across the US, India and Canada. This time there was no 6 am blast, and staff began watching internal signals for clues.

One proxy became Oracle’s Slack membership. Employees tracked small dips rather than announcements, with figures cited by the Economic Times moving from 150,198 to 150,181 and then to 150,113. Some interpreted each drop as accounts being removed during cuts; others cautioned that normal churn could explain such shifts, making the tally an unreliable layoff barometer. In a Reddit thread on r/employeesOfOracle, one commenter asked, “But the count is still 150,204 right…”, underscoring how the Slack number itself had become a focal point.

Leadership exits surface in Application Labs after OCI fold-in

On September 4, a new r/employeesOfOracle thread titled

"Layoffs started in US,"

reported that vice presidents (VPs) and global vice presidents (GVPs) tied to Oracle’s Application Labs (OAL) — a team recently folded into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) — were suddenly gone. Commenters described Slack accounts going dark and people missing from org channels, with at least one account noting multiple M6 and M7 level departures the same day. None of these moves has been confirmed by Oracle, but employees say the pattern points to staggered cuts rather than a single visible wave.

India budget sweep and unverified scale estimates

Separately on September 1, multiple outlets reported Oracle managers across divisions in India were asked to identify cost savings — a horizontal budget sweep not framed around a specific team. It follows an earlier round tied to the March restructuring that reportedly hit a large share of Oracle’s India workforce. Internal estimates circulating among employees suggest 7,000 to 10,000 roles could be affected globally, though Oracle has not verified that figure.

March’s centralized approach generated screenshots and sharp public criticism. A slower, quieter rollout across September may avoid a repeat of that spotlight, even if the eventual scale proves comparable.