Oracle employees braced for cuts on September 1 but no mass email arrived. Reports now point to September 15, with September 30 also mentioned, though Oracle hasn’t confirmed layoffs. Estimates suggest 7,000–10,000 roles globally amid a capital-intensive AI buildout and $55.7 billion in FY2026 capex.

September 1 came and went at Oracle without the mass layoff notices many staff had braced for, and attention has now shifted to September 15 as the next date to watch. Oracle has not confirmed plans to cut jobs on that date, and some reports have also pointed to September 30 as a possible window.

The expectation around September 1 stemmed from reporting that the company could begin a new workforce reduction as its second fiscal quarter started on September 1. Managers had reportedly been asked to identify positions for elimination, with some teams cautioned about double-digit percentage reductions and told to pare back budgets. Reports suggested the scope could extend across multiple teams, including workers in India, rather than a single business unit.

What happened on September 1

Employees in the US and India closely watched their inboxes — recalling early-morning notices in a previous round — but widespread termination emails did not arrive. Some staff then scrutinized Slack membership counts and internal login activity for signs of quiet reductions, yet there was no public announcement of cuts on the day.

"6 AM email"

That phrase had become shorthand for an expected timing, but it did not materialize on September 1. The date’s significance, and the lack of visible action, is a key reason speculation has moved to mid-month.

Why September 15 is being watched

September 15 has surfaced in reports as the next potential layoff window, though Oracle has not announced that it will conduct layoffs on that date. Estimates circulating around the reported restructuring suggest between 7,000 and 10,000 jobs could be affected globally. These figures are not official Oracle numbers, and the same caution applies to claims about the impact in India.

AI buildout and the $55.7 billion number

Oracle’s fiscal 2026 results showed total revenue of $67.4 billion, up 17% year over year. Cloud revenue rose 39% to $34 billion, and cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 77% to $18.1 billion. The company reported negative free cash flow of $23.7 billion for fiscal 2026, while remaining performance obligations reached a record $638 billion.

Capital spending underscores the scale: Oracle spent about $55.7 billion on capex in fiscal 2026, largely for data-centre infrastructure to support AI workloads, alongside significant financing. Reports have linked potential job cuts to cost control as resources are redirected to cloud and AI.

This would follow a larger reduction in the prior fiscal year, when Oracle’s global headcount fell to approximately 141,000 by the end of fiscal 2026 from roughly 162,000 a year earlier — a decrease of around 21,000 employees. For now, September 15 remains a date to watch, with September 30 also mentioned, but there is no official confirmation.