Several homegrown applications, including Gaana, District by Zomato, and Glance, were showcased at Apple's latest product launch, highlighting India's growing contribution to the global consumer technology and AI ecosystem.

India's growing contribution to the global consumer technology ecosystem was on display at Apple's latest product launch event in Cupertino, with several homegrown applications featuring in demonstrations around the company's new devices, Apple Intelligence and revamped Siri. Among nearly 60 global applications showcased by Apple, around four Indian names featured across categories including news, music and lifestyle. These included Gaana and District by Zomato, while India-born AI-led commerce platform Glance also featured in Apple's demonstrations.

Glance's Notable Presence

Glance's inclusion is particularly notable as the platform is a relatively new entrant compared with several of the established Indian apps featured at the event. Launched around one-and-a-half years ago, the platform has been built largely out of India with a global market in mind and has a significant presence in the US, besides expanding into markets such as Japan. Its appearance alongside global consumer technology platforms such as WhatsApp, Snapchat and LINE points to the growing visibility of India-built technology products in the global AI ecosystem.

Apple's Shift Towards AI

Apple's latest showcase also highlighted the company's shift towards AI-powered interactions, with its revamped Siri and Apple Intelligence designed to understand context and enable users to take actions across applications. The company is bringing its Foundation Models onto devices, with a focus on faster and more private AI experiences.

AI-Led Commerce and New Opportunities

The development could gradually change the way consumers interact with applications, moving beyond conventional app-by-app navigation towards AI-assisted discovery, intent and action. For Glance, this shift aligns with its AI-led commerce model, which focuses on inspiration-driven product discovery and personalised shopping rather than conventional search. The India-born platform has now introduced an AI Personal Shopper experience for Apple devices, integrated with Apple Intelligence, positioning the product as an India-built technology experience aimed at a global audience.

Future Prospects for Indian Developers

The development comes at a time when Apple's evolving AI capabilities are opening new opportunities for developers and technology platforms to build experiences that work more closely across devices and applications. As Apple rolls out its next software updates and developers increasingly adopt its new AI capabilities, more India-built applications and technology experiences could potentially emerge within the company's global ecosystem. (ANI)