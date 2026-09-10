Banks across India are set to remain closed for four consecutive days from September 11 due to a nationwide strike, the second Saturday, Sunday and Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are the bank holiday dates and details customers should know.

People with urgent bank-related work may need to complete it today, as several banks across the country are set to remain closed for four consecutive days from tomorrow, September 11. The extended closure is due to a nationwide bank strike, followed by the second Saturday, Sunday and the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday on Monday, September 14. Customers are advised to plan their banking requirements accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the long break.

Bank employee unions have called for a nationwide strike to press the government to address several long-pending demands. Their key demands include the implementation of a five-day work week, the resolution of pension-related issues and the introduction of performance-linked incentive schemes for bank employees.

The strike has been called for Friday, September 11, as part of the unions' efforts to put pressure on the central government. It will be followed by the second Saturday and Sunday, which are scheduled bank holidays. Monday, September 14, is a public holiday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, resulting in four consecutive days of bank closures.

Four Consecutive Days Of Bank Closures

Here is the breakdown of the four-day bank closure:

September 11 (Friday): Nationwide bank strike.

Nationwide bank strike. September 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday of the month and a scheduled bank holiday.

Second Saturday of the month and a scheduled bank holiday. September 13 (Sunday): Regular weekly holiday.

Regular weekly holiday. September 14 (Monday): Public holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The extended closure is expected to affect services such as cash deposits, withdrawals and cheque clearing at bank branches. This could cause inconvenience to customers and may also have an impact on businesses and commercial activities.

However, digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking and UPI transactions are generally expected to remain available, subject to individual banks' operations.

The unions have also warned of further industrial action if their demands are not addressed. They have announced plans for a three-day strike from September 28, followed by an indefinite strike from October 26.

Talks With Bank Unions Fail

The central government, through the Labour Department, has already held discussions with the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) over the employees' demands. However, the talks failed to produce a resolution.

Government officials reportedly requested the unions to postpone the proposed strike, but the unions declined. They have maintained that they will continue their agitation until a firm decision is taken on their demand for a five-day work week and other pending issues.