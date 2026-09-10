Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said telecom and fintech must work together for a trusted digital finance ecosystem. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, he said India's next leap is moving from connecting people to connecting intelligence.

Telecom networks and financial technology must increasingly work together to build a trusted and intelligent digital finance ecosystem, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said, underlining the need to connect digital infrastructure, financial platforms and artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Scindia said India's next phase of fintech growth would involve moving beyond connecting people and platforms to connecting intelligence with opportunities. "The next leap for us in FinTech is from moving from connecting people to platforms to connecting intelligence with opportunity," Scindia said. He said the country's telecom infrastructure has become the foundation for the growth of fintech, with the mobile phone increasingly functioning as a "new bank branch" and mobile networks emerging as gateways to credit and investment.

A New Digital Finance Ecosystem

Scindia highlighted the convergence of 5G, BharatNet, Aadhaar, UPI, fintech and artificial intelligence as key to expanding access to digital financial services. He said India's India AI Mission, with a capitalisation of nearly Rs 20,000 crore, 38,000 GPUs, 14 cloud partners and 7,500 datasets, is aimed at building national AI capabilities.

According to the Minister, the combination of AI, telecom networks and financial digital public infrastructure could enable faster credit assessments, personalised financial advice and real-time fraud detection, transforming finance from a reactive system into a more predictive and increasingly autonomous one.

Preventing Financial Fraud

At the same time, he stressed that greater use of technology would require stronger safeguards against financial fraud and compromised digital identities. Scindia said the government was working towards moving from detecting fraud after it occurs to anticipating and preventing fraudulent transactions before money leaves a customer's account.

He cited the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FFRI), mandated by the Reserve Bank of India, as part of efforts to identify suspicious transactions and strengthen coordination across the banking ecosystem.

UPI's Milestone and Global Reach

The Minister also highlighted India's progress in digital payments, saying UPI now connects more than 1,000 banks and processes close to 240 billion transactions annually, involving around USD 4 trillion in value. He said UPI has already expanded to nine countries and India is looking to take the technology to another 20 countries.

India: A Builder of Technology

Scindia also said India had moved from being primarily a market for technology to becoming a maker of technology, designer of standards and builder of platforms. "From India, serve the world and serve it securely," he said, stressing that citizens must remain at the centre as technology and finance become increasingly autonomous. (ANI)