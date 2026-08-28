Deepinder Goyal's health-tech venture Temple acquires UK-based longevity medicine practice Longevous. The acquisition adds medical expertise ahead of Temple's wearable device launch, which aims to measure the body's real-time metabolic cost.

Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal's health-tech venture Temple is expanding its presence into the UK by acquiring London-based Longevous, an evidence-based longevity medicine practice. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The acquisition comes as Temple prepares to launch its wearable device and strengthens its focus on using technology, medical research and data to understand how the human body changes with age. Longevous will continue to operate as part of Temple, while its founders, Dr Robert Mohr and Dr Avi Roy, will join Temple full-time.

Goyal said the acquisition would bring medical and scientific expertise into Temple as it prepares for launch. "They bring in deep clinical expertise and publication experience to work alongside our in-house science team as we prepare for launch," Goyal said in a post announcing the deal.

Temple's Wearable and 'Entropy' Metric

Temple is a wearable health-tech startup founded by Goyal that is developing a small device worn on the side of the head, around the temple area. Unlike conventional smartwatches that mainly track signals such as heart rate, as per the company Temple is designed to collect physiological signals from the head and use them to provide information about the body's functioning. The company is preparing for a wider launch later this year.

The company also stated that one of Temple's key ideas is a metric called "Entropy". In simple terms, Temple describes Entropy as a measure of how much energy the body is using at a given point in time -- essentially an attempt to put a number on the body's real-time metabolic cost. The metric is designed to update continuously rather than provide only occasional readings. The concept is still an area of scientific validation.

Expertise in Longevity Medicine

Longevity medicine broadly focuses on helping people remain healthier for longer, rather than only treating diseases after they appear. It typically involves areas such as preventive healthcare, monitoring health risks and using scientific evidence to understand factors that could influence healthy ageing. Longevous brings Temple an existing medical practice and a team with experience in this area.

New Leadership Appointments

Dr Robert Mohr, who will become Temple's Chief Medical Officer, is a board-certified physician with nearly two decades of clinical experience. He moved from emergency medicine into evidence-based longevity medicine, with experience in preventive and precision medicine.

Dr Avi Roy will become Temple's Head of Science. He is an Oxford-trained biomedical scientist and has worked at the intersection of longevity research and business. He was also a research fellow at the University of Oxford's Centre for the Advancement of Sustainable Medical Innovation. For Temple, the acquisition therefore adds not just a London-based healthcare business but also clinical and research expertise as the company moves closer to commercialising its wearable.

A Chance Meeting Behind the Deal

Interestingly, the deal began with a chance meeting. Goyal said he met Mohr and Roy at a dinner in London a few months ago. After noticing the Temple device he was wearing, the two began discussing its technology and later asked to try it themselves.

They used Temple for about two months and worked with the company's science team to examine its Entropy metric and the data generated by the device. Goyal said they challenged the company's assumptions, became involved in its validation work and reviewed its first scientific manuscripts before submission.

"Slowly, they became deeply involved in our validation work," Goyal said, adding that inviting them to build Temple with him full-time eventually felt like "an obvious next step."

Longevous will continue serving its existing clients under Temple, with Mohr and Roy continuing to personally look after them. (ANI)

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